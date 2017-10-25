State's Chief Medical Officer Doesn't Think Pot Is Harming Colorado

The effects of legalized cannabis on Colorado are still disputed, but the state's top health official believes that we've been pretty responsible about this pot thing. Dr. Larry Wolk has been the chief medical officer and executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment since 2013, a period that includes the state's implementation of regulated adult-use cannabis in 2014, and he's confident enough about the process that he's telling other states and even countries that not only has the sky not fallen in Colorado, we're actually doing all right.

In a recent radio interview in Canada, which has legalized cannabis as of July 2018, Wolk said that Colorado's public-health profile has remained virtually the same since retail cannabis opened for business in 2014. And when we asked for an interview to discuss that statement and more, Wolk's stance didn't change.

"We haven't seen any dramatic changes from a public-health standpoint," he explains. "The components of that answer are that we haven't seen an increase in youth use or adult use, and we haven't seen an increase in DUIs. We had a little blip as far as calls to emergency control and hospital-room visits, but much of that has leveled off and is explainable by other reasons."