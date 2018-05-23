What Are Colorado's Congressional Reps Doing to Protect the Marijuana Industry?

Members of Congress joined legal cannabis-industry representatives in front of the United States Capitol today, May 23, calling for an end to federal pot prohibition. Among the lawmakers appearing in solidarity with the National Cannabis Industry Association were Colorado representatives Diana DeGette and Jared Polis.

"There are 34,000 Coloradans who are licensed to work in this industry, so you can imagine how dismayed everyone in Colorado was when Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he was going to rescind the Cole Memo," DeGette told the gathering. "I can say, I have never seen our delegation work so quickly to fix something in a bipartisan way."

Federal lawmakers in states with legal cannabis have been on the offensive since Sessions rescinded the Cole Memorandum, an Obama-era set of federal guidelines intended to protect state-legalized pot users and businesses, back in January. Shortly after the Cole memo's revocation, DeGette set up a conference call with other congressional delegates from the state, including Senator Cory Gardner and Robert Troyer, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado, to discuss why federal prosecutors shouldn't change their approach to federal cannabis prosecutions.