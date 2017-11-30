Ask a Stoner: Why All the Fighting Over the 420 Rally?

Dear Stoner: Why all the attention and bickering over the 4/20 Rally? It’s an unorganized, lame event for unorganized, lame pot smokers. I like toking, too, but why can’t we just move on?

Chuck

Dear Chuck: For some, legalizing retail pot in 2012 wasn’t the end of the fight. Many of the activists you can thank for getting Colorado cannabis to where it is today are still unsatisfied with state and federal laws concerning overregulation, possession, plant counts, home extractions and many other issues. These are the people who actually want to rally, not sell shitty stickers and T-shirts and leave their trash at Civic Center Park.