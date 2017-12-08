Denver Auditor: Marijuana Policy Office Needs More Transparency

The City of Denver should be more transparent in the way it spends our tax dollars, specifically money from legal cannabis revenue, according to Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien.

In 2016 O'Brien and his team audited the Office of Marijuana Policy, an extension of the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses created by Mayor Michael Hancock to oversee the city's cannabis programs and regulations. The audit found that the Office of Marijuana Policy needed more transparency in how it spends cannabis tax revenue, as well as more community outreach and the documentation of the progress.

“The department is working to improve transparency and outreach efforts,” O’Brien said at the time. “It could still improve disclosure around specific planned uses of recreational marijuana tax revenues, to ensure the money is used as many voters wanted when they approved legalization of recreational marijuana.”