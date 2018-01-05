Wanda James Calls Sessions Move "Racist and Geared to Slave Labor"

In the wake of United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinding the Cole Memorandum, much of the discussion has focused on how the move will affect legal pot businesses...but at least one business owner is more concerned about how it will affect consumers, and very specific consumers at that.

Wanda James, owner of Denver's Simply Pure dispensary, was the first black woman to open a dispensary in Colorado. Long an outspoken critic of social inequality in the cannabis industry, she was recently honored with a lifetime achievement achievement award at the Cannabis Business Awards. And when news dropped that Sessions had revoked the Cole Memorandum – a 2013 policy that offered protection from federal prosecution for the cultivation, distribution and possession of pot in states where it is legal – James immediately saw the social ramifications, calling the move "racist and geared to slave labor."

In fact, James sees the rescission as Sessions's attempt to restart the drug war....and support private prisons. "Pot is the reason behind mass incarceration. Pot is behind the drug war in this country. That's what fills our jails," she says. "That's all this is about. Because if we talk about the industry being created, what are they trying to shut down, tax revenue? New jobs? This is a civil rights battle."