Denver Hearing Officer Recommends Revoking Sweet Leaf Licenses

After overseeing five days of testimony and taking several weeks to deliberate, a Denver hearing officer has endorsed the nullification of every Sweet Leaf cannabis businesses licenses in the city.

Hearing officer Suzanne Fasing breaks down her rationale in a lengthy document sent to city officials and Sweet Leaf representatives, and much of it doesn't read in the dispensary chain's favor. With fifteen of its current and former employees arrested and all 26 of its Denver business licenses suspended in December 2017 over allegations of illegal cannabis sales, the company could cease to exist in Denver if the city sides with Fasing's decision.

"The evidence of violations endangering the public health, safety and welfare has been discussed," Fasing writes in her 45-page decision. "Sweet Leaf neighbors had good reason not to feel safe in their homes when Sweet Leaf was in operation."