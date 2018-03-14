Hearing Starts Today on Fate of Sweet Leaf's Suspended Pot Licenses

Sweet Leaf, the Denver-based dispensary chain that saw eight stores raided by the Denver Police Department and other law enforcement and regulatory authorities in December, will soon discover its fate with the City of Denver.

A city hearing officer will oversee a hearing with Sweet Leaf and the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses today, March 14, and Thursday, March 15, after which the officer will decide whether to restore or terminate all 26 of the company's cultivation, processing and dispensary licenses in Denver. The licenses have been suspended since law enforcement raided seven Sweet Leaf locations in Denver and one in Aurora on December 14, after a yearlong investigation into the dispensary chain on suspicions of looping, or selling unlawful amounts of cannabis to customers, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Fifteen Sweet Leaf budtenders were arrested in connection with the raids, but none of the company's owners listed in a December suspension order from DEXL — Anthony Suaro, Christian Johnson and Matthew Aiken — have been arrested. While all fifteen of the budtenders are awaiting their days in court, the city is moving forward to decide whether Sweet Leaf can continue operating in Denver.