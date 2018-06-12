Denver Vape and Play Could Be Denver's Second Official Pot Lounge

In September 2017, a group of friends announced their intention to apply for Denver's first social cannabis consumption license, with the goal of opening a pot-friendly gaming lounge. Although it took a little longer than expected, the group behind Denver Vape and Play finally turned in their application for a Cannabis Consumption Establishment license on Thursday, June 7.

If that application is approved, Vape and Play co-founder Taylor Rosean says the business will be located in an old auto-repair shop at 1753 South Broadway, right in the heart of the street's "green mile" of pot shops, next to Back to the Garden dispensary. According to Rosean, his group obtained a letter of support from the Overland Park Neighborhood Association to open the shop, and he feels good about their chances of getting the city's blessing.

"The neighborhood has been very open and supportive during this," he says. "There's a lot of properties out there, so we just kind of held out for the perfect property. We wanted to create a usable space, and being in a dispensary-heavy area creates a very usable space."