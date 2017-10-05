Denver Vape and Play Wants to Become Denver's First Licensed Pot Lounge

Because of the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act, only vaping would be allowed inside Denver Vape and Play.

Several local members of the cannabis industry caused a small stir when they announced their intent to open Denver's first businesses with a licensed cannabis consumption area. They weren't local celebrities or prominent businessmen, they didn't have a location picked out and they didn't have enough funding. So why the fuss?

They were the first people to talk openly about applying for a license.

Over ten months after Denver voters approved Initiative 300, which allows for businesses to open social-consumption areas, the city has yet to receive an application. Of course, much of the delay is because of the time it took the Social Consumption Advisory Committee to come up with rules that Denver officials then tweaked; interested parties now want to be sure their business will meet the city's qualifications, which some industry members worry are far too restrictive.