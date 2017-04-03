Ten Cool Facts About Hemp From the NoCo Expo

The Colorado Cultivars farm outside Eaton. Lindsey Bartlett

The fourth annual NoCo Hemp Expo this past weekend featured more than 130 vendors and 60 speakers, all sharing information about this amazing plant. Here are ten things we learned about hemp, from its history to its modern-day applications.

1. Hemp enriches the soil where it's grown.

Hemp has such deep roots that it can easily grow in many different types of soil and terrains. It even holds the soil together, and increases its microbial content. Once the plant is harvested, the stem and leaves are so nutrient-filled that many farmers put what they don't use back in the soil, which rejuvenates it and resultes in an even bigger yield the next year.

2. Hemp absorbs toxic metals.

Hemp has shown it can eliminate toxins and radioactive material from the environment. Scientists planted it at Chernobyl and found that hemp conducted phytoremediation and removed chemicals from the soil better than any other plant.

3. It wasn't always banned.

USDA

Hemp wasn't prohibited in the United States until the 1950s. During WWII, when supplies of Japanese-made hemp were cut off, the U.S. Department of Agriculture started the "Hemp for Victory" campaign, creating a thirteen-minute video to promote hemp growing in the United States. The crop was needed to make everything from rope to sails for ships. The word "canvass" is rooted in the world "cannabis," according to the North American Industrial Hemp Council.

4. Hemp seed contains a nutrient that's also in breast milk.

Hemp seed contains an oil that's rich in gamma linolenic acid (GLA), which is also found in breast milk. Hemp seed oil has other omega-3 and 6 fatty acids as well, which makes it more healthy than most varieties of vegetable oil.

5. We can build cars with hemp.

In 1941, Henry Ford displayed a car that was made out of soybean, hemp and plastics; it was lighter than steel and withstood ten times the impact...without denting. Hemp's popular for home building because walls made from hemp are rot-free, pest-free, mold-free and fire-resistant. Oh, and they can last up to 500 years. Hemp plastics are also completely biodegradable.

