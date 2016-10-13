Mason Jar Event Group Celebrates One Year of Seasonal Cannabis-Themed Dinners

On Sunday, October 2, more than 150 people gathered at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons for another Mason Jar Event Group seasonal dinner. Gathered on the banks of North St. Vrain Creek, guests socialized as they smoked cannabis and enjoyed the first course — organic roasted-squash soup served with grilled Brie-and-green-apple sandwiches — from chef Hosea Rosenberg and his team at Blackbelly.

"This day in rock-and-roll history, all six members of the Grateful Dead were busted by California narcotics agents for possession of marijuana at the group's 710 Ashbury Street House in San Francisco, California," Mason Jar founder Kendal Norris read by the light of her iPhone after the sun had set.

"My, how times have changed!" she then said to thunderous applause and cheers from the crowd. "Thankfully, it's not 1967."

Every season this year, Norris has partnered with other cannabis companies to host dinners at which marijuana enthusiasts can come together, eat good food and enjoy the shared experience. Because of Colorado's ban on public consumption, none of the food is infused, and guests are asked to purchase goodie bags at a dispensary beforehand; those products are then incorporated into the dinner.

For this year's autumn dinner, goodie bags included two strains of bud and a 10 mg serving of BlueKudu's Alpine Glacier mint-flavored chocolate edible; BlueKudu also included a mini cheese grater so that guests could sliver chocolate onto their dessert. Also in the bag were items to enjoy at home: Lip Bong lip balm and Heavenly Hash Bath from Mary Jane's Medicinals.

Here's our video of this final fall dinner: