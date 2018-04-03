Ask a Stoner: Do MMJ Patients Have to Be 21 to Visit Pot Lounges?

Dear Stoner: Do I have to be 21 to get into any of the marijuana lounges in Denver? What if I have my MMJ card?

Dear Bugz: At the moment, there aren’t many places for adults to legally toke up outside of their homes in Colorado, let alone Denver, but those who do come across one of these havens must be at least 21 to enter. While having a medical marijuana card will allow a patient who’s at least eighteen inside a medical dispensary to purchase medication, that’s as far as it goes.

EXPAND Several private events and venues allow cannabis consumption in Denver. Jacqueline Collins