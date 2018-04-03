 


Westword

Ask a Stoner: Do MMJ Patients Have to Be 21 to Visit Pot Lounges?

Herbert Fuego | April 3, 2018 | 5:41am
AA

Dear Stoner: Do I have to be 21 to get into any of the marijuana lounges in Denver? What if I have my MMJ card?
Bugz

Dear Bugz: At the moment, there aren’t many places for adults to legally toke up outside of their homes in Colorado, let alone Denver, but those who do come across one of these havens must be at least 21 to enter. While having a medical marijuana card will allow a patient who’s at least eighteen inside a medical dispensary to purchase medication, that’s as far as it goes.

Several private events and venues allow cannabis consumption in Denver.EXPAND
Several private events and venues allow cannabis consumption in Denver.
Jacqueline Collins

If a bill in the Colorado General Assembly that would allow dispensary tasting rooms passes, you’d still be locked out, because it pertains to recreational stores only. The handful of private cannabis clubs in the state, as well as Denver businesses with social consumption licenses and 420-friendly private events, can only operate if they don’t allow anyone under 21 through the door. And because these venues are so concerned that undercover police officers and certain city agencies are trying to end their existence, it’s going to be hard to sneak in. My advice: Just stay home and enjoy. You’re not missing much.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

