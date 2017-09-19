Denver NORML Lobbies in D.C. for Cannabis Banking, State's Rights

Momentum for federal cannabis reform may be slowing down under the current presidential administration, but the industry has never had more lobbyists in Washington, D.C., than it does now. And few have been lobbying longer than the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, which visited Capitol Hill last week to advocate for a number of pot-friendly bills and amendments.

Jordan Person, executive director of NORML's Denver chapter, represented Colorado's interests during the lobbying trip, meeting with several senators and state representatives to talk about cannabis prohibition. The largest recreational cannabis marketplace in the country, Colorado's pot industry would feel the effects of the passing – or rejection – of possible legislation, as the United States Department of Justice continues to issue opinions and orders about its distaste for legal cannabis.

"They see the need, but they also see the absolute hold at the federal level right now," she says of the members of Congress with whom NORML discussed legalization. "We asked for any advice that they had to offer. They just encouraged that we go back and educate our local and state reps so that they can vote properly. Right now, some of these politicians have bills put in front of them, and they have no idea what [the bills] are talking about."