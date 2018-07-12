 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Ask a Stoner: I Want to Move East, but Only to States With Legal WeedEXPAND
Westword

Ask a Stoner: I Want to Move East, but Only to States With Legal Weed

Herbert Fuego | July 12, 2018 | 5:39am
AA

Dear Stoner: After thirteen years in this beautiful state, I think I want to move somewhere new, but I don't want to give up legal herb. What are some states east of Colorado with recreational programs? A decent medical setup would work, too.
Rhienhold

Dear Rhienhold: I run into the same problem when I visit Arizona to see family and remember I can’t just drive up the street for an eighth and a vape cartridge. While the options for recreational herb are more limited out east, it’s not a complete desert. More states are embracing legalization all the time, and even more have medical programs.

Ask a Stoner: I Want to Move East, but Only to States With Legal Weed
Westword archives

Maine and Vermont have both recently legalized recreational pot, but their regulatory systems are either nonexistent or in flux, so don’t expect established dispensaries and products out there. Washington, D.C., has also legalized recreational use, but it bans commercial sales, so you’d have to grow your own or get creative. Massachusetts, which already allows medical dispensaries, is gearing up to open its first retail dispensary before the end of the year, while Oklahoma is being lauded by medical marijuana advocates for recently passing a broad bill allowing MMJ, dispensaries and possession. Michigan also has a very large MMJ industry.

Send questions to marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >