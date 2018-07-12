Ask a Stoner: I Want to Move East, but Only to States With Legal Weed

Dear Stoner: After thirteen years in this beautiful state, I think I want to move somewhere new, but I don't want to give up legal herb. What are some states east of Colorado with recreational programs? A decent medical setup would work, too.

Rhienhold

Dear Rhienhold: I run into the same problem when I visit Arizona to see family and remember I can’t just drive up the street for an eighth and a vape cartridge. While the options for recreational herb are more limited out east, it’s not a complete desert. More states are embracing legalization all the time, and even more have medical programs.