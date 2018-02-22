Tetra 9, a Members-Only Pot Lounge, Opens in RiNo Today

A new club that welcomes social cannabis smoking, vaporizing and dabbing will open today, February 22, in RiNo — but it won't be part of the City of Denver's Cannabis Consumption Establishment license program. At Tetra 9 Private Lounge and Garden, located at 3039 Walnut Street, members will be able to consume cannabis during special events; the place will also be available for private parties, where invited guests can do the same.

Tetra owner Dwayne Benjamin had been hosting the Mile High Marijuana Showcase, a cannabis industry event that allows pot consumption, at various venues around the city. Now that he has his own club, his days of searching for event space are over. "It's hard to find a socialized or nightlife experience within the marijuana community," Benjamin explains. "We want to provide more than vendor events and small consumption spaces."

Benjamin says he decided to create a private lounge instead of a CCE licensed business for several reasons. "It's definitely easier," he notes. "And with a private consumption lounge, it gives me the ability to cater to my specific clients, and it allows me to be more accountable for my events. We're just trying to add some value to social consumption."