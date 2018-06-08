Op Ed: In the End, Hickenlooper Tries to Wipe Out the Marijuana Industry

Wow. How far we have come in the almost six years since more people in Colorado voted for Amendment 64 than for President Barack Obama in 2012. Full circle does not seem to cover the current state of the marijuana industry since legalization occurred: Our governor wants to return to prohibitionist beliefs, as proven when he vetoed three major bills for the industry and patients.

Admittedly, I and many of my colleagues in the industry naively kept hoping over the years that the governor would come around to the benefits of the marijuana plant for consumers as well as the cannabis industry for jobs, economy and tourism. Even as the data rolled in with reports of less crime, fewer accidents, less teen use and even lower opioid abuse rates, we in the industry kept hoping that "Hick" was on board and had a change of heart about cannabis consumers and the industry that supports them. But we were all duped.

In the last week, the Democratic governor of our fantastic state has started looking and acting more like a Republican who still believes in prohibition. In fact, he is being passed by more prominent Republicans in Congress who are changing their mind about the plant that has helped millions of people in our state. Then there was the economic impact, which we all thought would definitely sway such a man as John Hickenlooper, a brewery-owning capitalist.