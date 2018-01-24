Why Colorado Tokers Love Wedding Cake

Although weddings are a celebration of love, many of us don't start having a good time until the reception, when music and drinks — but rarely cannabis — come out. That could change after this month’s Cannabis Wedding Expo in Lafayette, which will teach soon-to-be-couples how to tastefully incorporate the plant into their plans. Expo organizers should definitely tell attendees about Wedding Cake, a sinfully delicious indica fit for the after-party, if not the nuptials themselves.

Add Wedding Cake to a long list of potent indica-dominant hybrids bred from Girl Scout Cookies, which in this case was crossed with Cherry Pie for a true night-time delicacy. It's highly advised that you don't touch this strain until after the sun goes down and dinner is cooked, because this slice of dessert will be the final thing you consume before hitting the hay. The last time I remember getting hit as hard was my first few experiences with Bubba Kush, which was gritty but surprisingly sweet, and lulled me to sleep after an hour of drooling. While Bubba Kush's mocha and hash flavors make for a tasty way to the end the day, Wedding Cake's cheese Danish notes are a welcome addition to the after-hours menu.