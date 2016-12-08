Rhinoceropolis DIY Venue Shut Down by Denver Fire Department for Code Violations

Rhinoceropolis has been shut down on December 8, 2016, due to fire hazards. Tom Murphy

DIY space Rhinoceropolis, a landmark venue in RiNo for eleven years, was evacuated tonight — Thursday, December 8 — after it was deemed unsafe by the Denver Fire Department. There were five people living in the space, which had a big area for performances and also included lofted rooms in the back of the two-story build.

Rhinoceropolis and its next-door sister venue, Glob, have hosted many performances by musicians and other acts in the DIY community, all without incident. But apparently the Denver Fire Department, responding to complaints in the wake of the tragedy at Oakland's Ghostship DIY space, did a quick inspection, and determined that potential fire hazards made it an "unsafe building."

Here's the statement released tonight by the Denver Fire Department:



Earlier this evening the Denver Fire Department was called to 3553 Brighton Boulevard by the Denver Police Department on reports of unsafe building conditions. An inspection by Fire Prevention Technicians revealed numerous serious fire code violations. Compounding the serious nature of this situation is the fact that it is believed as many as five adults were living in a back area of this address. An Order to Comply was issued stating that all sleeping units needed to be vacated immediately.

As we've reported, Rhinoceropolis has been an intrinsic part of the Denver music underground; this week our profile of RocketSpace argued that Denver needs its DIY space now more than ever.

The sign posted by the city on the structure now reads:





Notice: Unsafe building. No one shall occupy this space (sleep in) Until the building is deemed safe.

As longtime Westword writer Bree Davies wrote on Facebook:

Pictureplane play at Rhinoceropolis in 2008. Tom Murphy

