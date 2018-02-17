Reader: Is the Stanley Hotel Still $400 a Night?

This week we reported that the Stanley Hotel has booked programming for its new Pavilion Amphitheater, a $10 million performance venue. The project is part of owner John Cullen's attempt to turn the Estes Park hotel into a one-stop cultural destination. While many music fans responded to the news with enthusiasm, a few raised some questions about how much a night at the storied hotel costs. Monte asks:



Rafael adds:



For a place that needs a coat of paint, top to bottom!

But Sarah sums up why a stay at the Stanley is priceless:



And ghosts. It features ghosts.

We checked rates for the Stanley this weekend, and rooms cost between $319 and $579.

The venue will have cascading waterfalls over granite rocks; an 11,000-pound hydraulic glass door engineered to open outward at 90 degrees; 300 amphitheater-style seats, both indoors and out, that wrap around a freshwater pond and allow occupants to gaze upon the Rocky Mountains...

The $10 million performance space is the latest offering from the Stanley’s owner, John Cullen, who has expanded the legendary hotel into something of a cultural hub in Estes Park, drawing musicians, writers and performers. Of course, the hotel itself comes with artistic bona fides: It inspired Stephen King to write The Shining.

Have you stayed at the Stanley Hotel? What do you think of the plans for the Pavilion Ampitheater? Share your thoughts in a comment, or email editorial@westword.com.

