The Stanley Hotel Opens a $10 Million Performance Venue

Cascading waterfalls over granite rocks. An 11,000-pound hydraulic glass door engineered to open outward at 90 degrees. Three hundred amphitheater-style seats, both indoors and out, that wrap around a freshwater pond and allow occupants to gaze upon the Rocky Mountains...

These are some of the features of the brand-new “Pavilion Amphitheater” at the Stanley Hotel, the historic lodge in Estes Park that famously inspired Stephen King’s The Shining.

The $10 million performance space is the latest offering from the Stanley’s owner, John Cullen, who has expanded the legendary hotel into something of a cultural hub in Estes Park, drawing musicians, writers and performers.