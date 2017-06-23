menu

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid

Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Fed Rez


Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 12 p.m.
By John Nicholl
Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid
Kruza Kid
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Kruza Kid had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Kruza Kid: A psychedelically inspired fusion of hip-hop and electronic music, with samples ranging from Can Calloway to Julie Andrews.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

I have had the ability to grow with the city; there is so much to be inspired from sonically out here.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Focus locally, spread globally. I took that from So Gnar.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

I'll always have a home here, but I see myself on the road for the majority of my life.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.

The Golden Triangle Neighborhood
Located between Lincoln St., Colfax Ave. and Speer Blvd.
Denver, CO 80204

720-253-2774

www.goldentriangleofdenver.com

