Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid
|
Kruza Kid
Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.
Here's what Kruza Kid had to say:
Westword: How would you describe your sound?
Kruza Kid: A psychedelically inspired fusion of hip-hop and electronic music, with samples ranging from Can Calloway to Julie Andrews.
How has Denver influenced your sound?
I have had the ability to grow with the city; there is so much to be inspired from sonically out here.
What could Denver do to better support musicians?
Focus locally, spread globally. I took that from So Gnar.
Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?
I'll always have a home here, but I see myself on the road for the majority of my life.
Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24, Golden Triangle neighborhood. For tickets and more information, go to westwordshowcase.com.
