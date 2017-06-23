Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: Kruza Kid

Kruza Kid

Seventy of Denver's best hometown bands will play the Westword Music Showcase along with national acts Shakey Graves, the Revivalists, Cut Copy, Bob Moses, COIN and A R I Z O N A, on Saturday, June 24. We reached out to the local outfits to learn more about their music and their relationship to Denver.

Here's what Kruza Kid had to say:

Westword: How would you describe your sound?

Kruza Kid: A psychedelically inspired fusion of hip-hop and electronic music, with samples ranging from Can Calloway to Julie Andrews.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

I have had the ability to grow with the city; there is so much to be inspired from sonically out here.

What could Denver do to better support musicians?

Focus locally, spread globally. I took that from So Gnar.

Will you stay in Denver or will you leave? Why?

I'll always have a home here, but I see myself on the road for the majority of my life.

Westword Music Showcase, Saturday, June 24


