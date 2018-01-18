Mysterious Hour Before Adam Lee Was Crushed to Death at Loveland Ski Area

As we've reported, Erika Lee, widow of Loveland Ski Area employee Adam Lee, who was killed last month beneath the Magic Carpet lift, a conveyor belt used in beginner ski lessons, has been frustrated by the dearth of information released to date about the circumstances of the tragic incident. But the first major study of the accident, just released by the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board, raises as many questions as answers. The report reveals that there was nothing mechanically wrong with the lift, even though Lee spent more than an hour beneath it. The device only stopped after crushing Lee to death.

The document, accessible below in its entirety, contains photos of the Magic Carpet taken shortly after Lee died. Among the equipment depicted is the belt roller that personnel thought had halted because of a jam from snow and ice before they made a much more grisly discovery. But investigators aren't certain why Lee went beneath the Magic Carpet when he did, or why the lift's operator left the beltway on while his fellow employee was in a tunnel beneath it.

Although most ski areas designate certain areas for ski instruction, Magic Carpets like the one in Loveland are hardly ubiquitous. The beltway "is one of two such conveyors in Colorado," the authors of the analysis reveal.