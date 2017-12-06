Thanks, Donald Trump: Anti-Semitic Incidents in Colorado Double

According to an analysis by the Anti-Defamation League, the number of anti-Semitic incidents in Colorado doubled during the first nine months of 2017 as compared to the same period last year. And while an ADL representative doesn't directly blame President Donald Trump for mainstreaming such behavior, he makes it clear the Commander-in-Chief isn't helping the situation.

"When President Trump talks about the rally in Charlottesville and says there are good people on both sides, it doesn't send the direct and clear message we would want, that this type of bigotry, racism and anti-Semitism is just not acceptable," notes Scott Levin, the ADL's regional director.

The numbers are disturbing. From January 1 to September 30, 2016, the ADL counted 23 anti-Semitic occurrences in the state. Within that frame this year, there have been 46, or a 100 percent increase. And that's not to mention incidents targeting other groups, including refugees, immigrants, Muslims, Latinos, African-Americans and members of the LGBTQ community. ADL stats show 24 instances of harassment and threats in Colorado, 21 cases of vandalism, and one physical assault against a Jewish individual.