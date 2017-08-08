More Nazi Vandalism in William Scott Planer's Latest Strike Zone

Less than a month after William Scott Planer was arrested in Colorado Springs for putting an anti-Semitic sticker on the door of Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center, a second synagogue in the city, Temple Beit Torah, has been the target of hateful vandalism via Nazi graffiti. And while there's no evidence of direct linkage between the crimes, Jeremy Shaver, associate regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, says such incidents appear to be escalating in the Springs and beyond.

"We're definitely seeing an increased level of this type of activity in Colorado generally," Shaver maintains.

This past December, as we've reported, the blogspot for Rocky Mountain Antifa (slogan: "Never Give Fascists the Streets") warned about the residents of a house on the 1400 block of Ogden Street.