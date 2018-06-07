Almost Half of Highway Sponsorships in Colorado Backed by Pot Businesses

Metro Cannabis was among the first marijuana businesses to sponsor a Colorado highway, as seen in this 2015 image.

Of the 287 miles of Colorado roadway that are currently part of the state's Sponsor a Highway program, 140 of them, or just under half, are being paid for by marijuana businesses.

We obtained the complete Sponsor a Highway program list by way of an open-records request to the Colorado Department of Transportation. It's accessible below, along with the most recent version of the state's rules for retail marijuana businesses, including the advertising restrictions that explain why cannabis enterprises are so eager to sponsor a highway.

State regulations prohibit advertising on television, radio, in print or on the Internet "unless the Retail Marijuana Establishment has reliable evidence that no more than 30 percent of the audience for the program on which the Advertising is to air is reasonably expected to be under the age of 21," the document states — a restriction put in place with the intention of limiting the exposure of children to pot ads.