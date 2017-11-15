Colorado Places Where You're Most at Risk From Drunk Drivers

Freshly assembled data provides a new angle on Colorado places with the most arrests for intoxicated driving even as it offers fodder in the debate about whether stoned drivers are as big of a threat as drunk ones. Areas with the largest number of marijuana businesses tend to have among the lowest rates of filings for driving under the influence or driving while ability impaired in the state. Additionally, less populous regions are apt to have more per capita DUIs and DWAIs than counties with big cities and crowded highways.

The information comes courtesy of the Tiftickjian Law Firm, which has created an interactive map showing the number of DUI and DWAI filings in all 22 Colorado judicial districts; we've supplemented this breakdown with notes about the counties encompassed by each one, to help you more easily picture where the districts are located.