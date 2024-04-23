YouTuber Gets Two Weeks in Jail, Fines for Speeding From Colorado Springs to Denver

The joyride is finally over for Rendon Dietzmann, seven months after the YouTuber went viral after filming himself riding a motorcycle from Colorado Springs to Denver in only twenty minutes.
Dietzmann was sentenced on Tuesday, April 23, to fourteen days in jail and nearly $2,300 in fines after he agreed to plead guilty to speed exhibition earlier this month. He has already served the fourteen-day sentence in connection with this case, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
The 32-year-old from Texas also received twelve points against his driver's license, which means he is no longer allowed to drive in Colorado for up to one year, according to guidelines from the state Department of Revenue.
"Mr. Dietzmann understands that he put himself and the community in danger that day," his attorney, Levi Price, said during the sentencing hearing. "He would like to apologize to the court and the people of Colorado."
Dietzmann declined to comment during the hearing. When asked what he did to make him guilty, Dietzmann couldn't answer, saying only "uh" before Price cut in: "Mr. Dietzmann rode a motorcycle on an extreme speed on I-25," he said.
Dietzmann was arrested in February, weeks after the Colorado State Patrol announced it was going after the man behind a viral video showing a motorcyclist hitting speeds of up to 180 miles per hour while weaving between vehicles and driving on the shoulder of Interstate 25 to travel from Garden of the Gods Road to the Denver metro area in twenty minutes — a drive that usually takes over an hour.
The video was posted in September 2023 by Dietzmann's account, Gixxer Brah. The original video reportedly received nearly 500,000 views in one week, but it has since been removed by YouTube for violating the website's community guidelines. Unrelated accounts still have the video up, however.
After the video was posted, "numerous drivers and online viewers" contacted law enforcement to report Gixxer Brah, according to the Colorado State Patrol, which says Dietzmann's actions "put hundreds of people in jeopardy."
Dietzmann was arrested in Denton County, Texas, on February 7 and extradited to El Paso County. He was charged with menacing, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding 40 miles per hour over the limit, engaging in an exhibition of speed, engaging in a speed contest, and driving a vehicle without license plates — but he reached a deal with the DA's office to plead guilty only to speed exhibition, the office announced on April 1.
Though he won't face any additional jail time, Dietzmann received the maximum $300 fine, in addition to having to pay $1,996.08 to reimburse Colorado taxpayers for the cost of his extradition.
But Dietzmann may have gained more from the illegal ride than he's losing.
Since his arrest, his YouTube channel has amassed an additional 25,000 subscribers, reaching over 277,000 as of his sentencing hearing. And Dietzmann has been selling T-shirts with photos of his mugshot for $30 each. They're currently listed as "sold out" on his website.
Around fourteen hours before his sentencing, Dietzmann reposted a fan clip on Instagram proudly declaring him "Colorado's most wanted."