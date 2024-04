Reward Increased to $32,600 on Anniversary of American Elm Murders

A year ago, two people were found dead inside American Elm , the restaurant located at 4132 West 38th Avenue. Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were both valued employees, and the community was devastated.Now, on the one-year anniversary of the double homicide, the reward for information in this case has been increased to $32,600 by families, friends and anonymous donors. "We continue to seek crucial leads to bring their assailant to justice," according to #justiceforemerallandignacio. "Emerall and Ignacio were valued members of our community whose lives were cut short in this senseless act of violence."Vaughn-Dahler is survived by her son and husband. At 34, she'd spent her entire career in the Denver hospitality scene. She'd joined the American Elm team in June 2021 as a server, and through hard work and dedication had quickly risen to become general manager.“Nacho” Gutierrez Morales was 58 years old, the father of three and a longtime member of Denver’s culinary community. Born in Puebla, Mexico, he'd worked for years at Guard and Grace and Highland Tavern before moving to American Elm as a prep cook.American Elm debuted in August 2019, weathered the pandemic and this great tragedy, and continues to be a standout in the West Highland neighborhood. To honor the lives of Vaughn-Dahler and Gutierrez Morales, the restaurant is donating a percentage of all food and beverage sales now through May 24 to Colorado-based gun violence prevention nonprofits.The Denver Police Department is actively investigating the crime; anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers . To be eligible for the extra reward offer that runs through April 25 and remain anonymous, you must call the tip line at 720-913-STOP.