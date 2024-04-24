 Reward Increased on Anniversary of Double Homicide in Denver Eatery | Westword
Reward Increased to $32,600 on Anniversary of American Elm Murders

Restaurant employees Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were killed in the double homicide.
April 24, 2024
Ignacio Gutierrez Morales and Emerall Vaughn-Dahler. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers
A year ago, two people were found dead inside American Elm, the restaurant located at 4132 West 38th Avenue. Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio Gutierrez Morales were both valued employees, and the community was devastated.

Now, on the one-year anniversary of the double homicide, the reward for information in this case has been increased to $32,600 by families, friends and anonymous donors. "We continue to seek crucial leads to bring their assailant to justice," according to #justiceforemerallandignacio. "Emerall and Ignacio were valued members of our community whose lives were cut short in this senseless act of violence."

Vaughn-Dahler is survived by her son and husband. At 34, she'd spent her entire career in the Denver hospitality scene. She'd joined the American Elm team in June 2021 as a server, and through hard work and dedication had quickly risen to become general manager.

“Nacho” Gutierrez Morales was 58 years old, the father of three and a longtime member of Denver’s culinary community. Born in Puebla, Mexico, he'd worked for years at Guard and Grace and Highland Tavern before moving to American Elm as a prep cook.

American Elm debuted in August 2019, weathered the pandemic and this great tragedy, and continues to be a standout in the West Highland neighborhood. To honor the lives of Vaughn-Dahler and Gutierrez Morales, the restaurant is donating a percentage of all food and beverage sales now through May 24 to Colorado-based gun violence prevention nonprofits.

The Denver Police Department is actively investigating the crime; anyone with information can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. To be eligible for the extra reward offer that runs through April 25 and remain anonymous, you must call the tip line at 720-913-STOP.
