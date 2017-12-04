Attorney to Withdraw Colorado River Lawsuit Under Threat of Sanctions

If you happened to have gazed at the U.S. Education Department, on the corner of 20th and Champa streets, between 5 and 5:45 p.m. on Friday, December 1, you would have noticed something unusual.

Projected in large letters onto the building were a sequence of phrases.

“Colorado River. Rights of Nature”

“Water is a Right”

“RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE”

Across the street, at the Alfred A. Arraj Federal Courthouse, a group of two dozen environmental protesters looked on with pride at their mischief…until federal police shut down the projector.

Chris Walker

The demonstration, organized in part by Deep Green Resistance, supported a unique suit filed on behalf of the Colorado River — in which the Colorado River was listed as the plaintiff.

As we’ve reported, Colorado River v. State of Colorado represented a first-of-its-kind case in federal court in which a number of human representatives — and Denver-based lawyer Jason Flores-Williams — were attempting to establish “personhood” for the Colorado River and give it, and other natural resources, legal standing to sue corporations, states and individuals for violating rights to “exist, flourish, regenerate, be restored and naturally evolve.”

But in a surprise move, Flores-Williams says that he must withdraw the case this week.

On Saturday, one day after the protest, the lawyer told Westword that he could not go forward with the litigation due to serious threats of sanctions from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which warned that it would level him and his law office with financial penalties — and even the possibility of Flores-Williams's disbarment — on the grounds that his “rights of nature” case was unlawful and frivolous.

The attorney — who was profiled in a Westword cover story and is also suing Denver over its homeless sweeps — issued this statement about deciding to withdraw the case:

"I'm not Donald Trump. I don't take losses and try to spin them into victories. I look at facts straightforwardly and deal with them like a man. A great victory here would have been some rights conferred on the Colorado River, but we're not there yet. So, that's a loss. That said, we have introduced this important legal doctrine into the American consciousness, which is a victory. The best thing we can do now for the River and this birth of this doctrine is withdraw the complaint, avoid a lengthy sanctions battle, and vigorously continue the fight for justice going forward."

