 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Messages were beamed on the side of a federal building using a projector on Friday.EXPAND
Messages were beamed on the side of a federal building using a projector on Friday.
Chris Walker

Attorney to Withdraw Colorado River Lawsuit Under Threat of Sanctions

Chris Walker | December 4, 2017 | 12:17pm
AA

If you happened to have gazed at the U.S. Education Department, on the corner of 20th and Champa streets, between 5 and 5:45 p.m. on Friday, December 1, you would have noticed something unusual.

Projected in large letters onto the building were a sequence of phrases.

Related Stories

“Colorado River. Rights of Nature”

“Water is a Right”

“RESPECT EXISTENCE OR EXPECT RESISTANCE”

Across the street, at the Alfred A. Arraj Federal Courthouse, a group of two dozen environmental protesters looked on with pride at their mischief…until federal police shut down the projector.

Attorney to Withdraw Colorado River Lawsuit Under Threat of Sanctions
Chris Walker

The demonstration, organized in part by Deep Green Resistance, supported a unique suit filed on behalf of the Colorado River — in which the Colorado River was listed as the plaintiff.

As we’ve reported, Colorado River v. State of Colorado represented a first-of-its-kind case in federal court in which a number of human representatives — and Denver-based lawyer Jason Flores-Williams — were attempting to establish “personhood” for the Colorado River and give it, and other natural resources, legal standing to sue corporations, states and individuals for violating rights to “exist, flourish, regenerate, be restored and naturally evolve.”

But in a surprise move, Flores-Williams says that he must withdraw the case this week. 

On Saturday, one day after the protest, the lawyer told Westword that he could not go forward with the litigation due to serious threats of sanctions from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, which warned that it would level him and his law office with financial penalties — and even the possibility of Flores-Williams's disbarment — on the grounds that his “rights of nature” case was unlawful and frivolous.

The attorney — who was profiled in a Westword cover story and is also suing Denver over its homeless sweeps — issued this statement about deciding to withdraw the case:

"I'm not Donald Trump. I don't take losses and try to spin them into victories. I look at facts straightforwardly and deal with them like a man. A great victory here would have been some rights conferred on the Colorado River, but we're not there yet. So, that's a loss. That said, we have introduced this important legal doctrine into the American consciousness, which is a victory. The best thing we can do now for the River and this birth of this doctrine is withdraw the complaint, avoid a lengthy sanctions battle, and vigorously continue the fight for justice going forward."

 
Chris Walker covers news and music as a staff writer at Westword. Prior to living in Denver, he spent two years bicycling across Eurasia, during which he wrote feature stories for VICE, NPR, Forbes, and The Atlantic. Read more of Chris's feature work and view his portfolio here.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >