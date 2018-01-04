Cory Gardner Isn't Blowing Smoke at Jeff Sessions

As rumors started spreading today that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was about to rescind the Cole Memorandum, the 2013 Department of Justice document that essentially told U.S. attorneys to stay away from marijuana businesses operating legally in states that had legalized marijuana, Senator Cory Gardner quickly took aim...essentially accusing Sessions of lying to him during confirmation hearings.

"This reported action directly contradicts what Attorney General Sessions told me prior to his confirmation. With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in CO and other states," the Colorado Republican tweeted. The Colorado Republican followed with this: "I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation."

Gardner also issued a statement: “Reports that the Justice Department will rescind their current policy on legal marijuana enforcement are extremely alarming," he said. "Before I voted to confirm Attorney General Sessions, he assured me that marijuana would not be a priority for this Administration. Today’s action directly contradicts what I was told, and I am prepared to take all steps necessary, including holding DOJ nominees, until the Attorney General lives up to the commitment he made to me prior to his confirmation. In 2016, President Trump said marijuana legalization should be left up to the states, and I agree.”