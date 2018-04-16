Dead Newspapers of the 21st Century and the Denver Post's Fight for Survival

Ever since the Denver Post announced that it would be laying off thirty employees, or approximately one-third of its newsroom staff, readers have worried about the venerable broadsheet disappearing entirely. And while such a fate doesn't seem imminent, particularly given the goodwill generated by the paper's bold editorial attack on its "vulture" hedge-fund owner, Alden Global Capital, earlier this month, the difficulty of keeping a print newspaper alive in the 21st century is very real, as illustrated by the following list of publications that have gone bust since the dawn of the millennium.

Finding out how many papers have died during this period has proven to be extremely challenging. We contacted organizations such as the National Newspaper Association, the News Media Alliance and the Pew Research Center and learned that none of them track this information or have assembled such a list.