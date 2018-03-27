Post Broncos Writer Joins Site She Saw as Trying to Destroy Newspapers

The Denver Post isn't only losing thirty newsroom staffers via layoffs dictated by its "vulture" hedge fund owner, Alden Global Capital. The broadsheet is also bidding farewell to Nicki Jhabvala, Nick Kosmider and Nick Groke, three prominent sportswriters and Denver Broncos specialists who are leaping to The Athletic, a rapidly growing online sports website whose apparent interest in wiping out daily newspapers Jhabvala chastised in a tweet sent out mere months ago.

On October 23, Jhabvala, the Post's lead writer on the Broncos beat, tweeted a comment attributed to The Athletic co-founder Alex Mather from "Why The Athletic Wants to Pillage Newspapers," a New York Times article. "We will wait every local paper out and let them continuously bleed until we are the last ones standing," Mather is quoted as saying. "We will suck them dry of their best talent at every moment. We will make business extremely difficult for them."

In response, Jhabvala wrote, "Failing to see why The Athletic needs to destroy us in order to be successful."