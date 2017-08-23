Denver's Park Policy on Trial in Golf Course Case

The stormwater project would close City Park Golf Course for two years and remove around 250 mature trees, with smaller trees — many planted elsewhere — slated to replace them.

It's not easy to prove that Mayor Michael Hancock and his minions are violating the Denver City Charter in their pursuit of a $300 million stormwater diversion project, but opponents of the controversial project have managed to keep things interesting in Denver District Court this week. After two days of testimony, Judge David Goldberg rejected the city's motion for a directed verdict in a lawsuit challenging the plan to use City Park Golf Course as a "detention area" for storm runoff — meaning that Hancock's administration is going to have put on a defense in the case.

At issue is the Platte to Park Hill Stormwater Systems program, which city engineers say is needed to protect northeast Denver neighborhoods from flooding during a hundred-year storm event. But opponents contend that the primary beneficiary of the improvements is the I-70 expansion through east Denver planned by the Colorado Department of Transportation, which is helping to fund the drainage work. The project also offers flood relief for industrial areas flanking the highway and targeted for future development, as well as for one of Mayor Hancock’s legacy projects: a billion-dollar makeover of the National Western Complex.

Neighborhood groups have objected to several components of the project, including a fifteen-block open channel to be dug through a Superfund site in the Cole neighborhood and an expanded outfall at Globeville Landing. The lawsuit, brought by several citizen plaintiffs, deals specifically with the impact on the golf course, which would be closed for two years and lose hundreds of trees as it's "reconfigured" to accommodate storm runoff. The suit contends that the project would convert park land to non-park uses, in violation of the city charter.