FBI Agent Chase Bishop Finally Jailed for Mile High Spirits Backflip Shooting

Today, FBI agent Chase Bishop, who became a national laughingstock after he accidentally shot Thomas Reddington while executing a back flip at Mile High Spirits Distillery during the wee hours of June 2, turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department. He was promptly arrested and is currently being held on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Why did it take so long before Bishop got his chance to pose for a mug shot?

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Bishop was released into the custody of an FBI supervisor.