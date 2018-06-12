FBI Agent Chase Bishop Finally Jailed for Mile High Spirits Backflip Shooting

Today, FBI agent Chase Bishop, who became a national laughingstock after he accidentally shot Thomas Reddington while executing a back flip at Mile High Spirits Distillery during the wee hours of June 2, turned himself in to the Denver Sheriff's Department. He was promptly arrested and is currently being held on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Why did it take so long before Bishop got his chance to pose for a mug shot?
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Bishop was released into the custody of an FBI supervisor.
Shortly thereafter, a video of Bishop's questionable moves went viral, providing plenty of opportunities for mirth to the likes of The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, whose hilarious take can be seen here.
In the days that followed, Reddington — represented by local attorney Frank Azar, who thus far hasn't replied to multiple interview requests from Westword — told his story on Good Morning America, which promoted the get with only slightly less fervor than it's been pimping coverage of the Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un micro-summit.
Bishop, however, remained out of view. But now, a full ten days after his bullet gave Reddington a nasty surprise, he's been jailed.
Why the delay? Was it because of reluctance by the FBI to part with their dancing dervish? Did authorities in Denver have to negotiate with the feds to get their hands on him?
Not according to Denver Police Department spokesman Sonny Jackson, who says the reasons for the passage of a week-plus were benign. In his words, "I think there was some additional investigating that needed to be done."
Thus far, the Denver District Attorney's Office hasn't formally filed allegations against Bishop. So what's next? "We'll send the case to the DA," Jackson explains. "Right now, he's being held for investigation of second-degree assault pending formal charges."
Jackson adds that the timeline for such a filing "isn't in our wheelhouse" — and there's been no comment from the DA at this writing. But expect the office to act quickly. Because all of America is eager to check out Bishop's latest moves.
