George Brachler Pulls Out of Governor's Run to Focus on Attorney General Race

George Brauchler, currently the 18th Judicial District District Attorney, has suspended his 2018 run for Colorado governor in favor of pursuing the office of state attorney general that was opened up by AG Cynthia Coffman's own gubernatorial bid.

This strategy shift has been rumored since Coffman's announcement last week, but it was confirmed in an email blast sent out by Brauchler's campaign this morning. The complete text is shared here, but an excerpt reads: "My decision to run for office has always been about my commitment to serving Colorado far more than it has been about the title of the elected position. That commitment remains just as strong as we make this important change."

In Brauchler's interview with Westword about running for governor, published in April, we asked him why he'd decided to make a bid to become Colorado's chief executive after steering clear of runs for that office as well as the U.S. Senate on multiple previous occasions. Here's that exchange:



Westword: There have been a number of times over the years when your name has been floated for either the U.S. Senate or the governor's office. Why was this the right time for you? George Brauchler: To go backwards and talk about why the other two didn't work is, I think, a good place to start. The first time [in June 2013] was right after I took to the west steps of the Capitol and was very vocal in my criticism of the governor's decision to punt on the sentence that convicted mass murderer Nathan Dunlap had the month before.... At the end of the day, though, I decided "no" [not to run for governor in 2014]. I had just made a big decision [to seek the death penalty against James Holmes for the 2012 Aurora theater shooting], and it set the office on a certain path. This was my duty. I had to do it. It didn't make sense for me to put political ambition above that. So I said "no" and moved on to that. Then we got to right after the trial, and my phone started blowing up with people saying, "You should think about running against Bennet. You should think about running for the U.S. Senate." So I did due diligence. I talked to smart people who've run big campaigns, I sat down and talked with Cory Gardner, my wife talked to his wife. We got pretty far down the field. And then at the end of the day, you sit alone driving and start thinking to yourself, "Do I want to get up early every Monday morning and drive to the airport and fly to Washington, D.C., spend the week there away from my family, come back and then spend the weekends moving around the state fundraising?" I also started saying to people around me who were pushing me to do it, "Okay, tell me the last, bestest thing the U.S. Senate did for the United States." And people struggled. They were, like, "Well...." Most of the things they came up with were things the Senate had blocked from President Obama. Now, I'm not saying those things don't have value. But I thought, I'm going to give up all this stuff about Colorado and my family to have been, at the end of the day, a delaying tactic? No, thank you. It didn't make any sense, because I wanted to stay here. Fast-forward to now, and we're in a place where the timing is different. This is a job that would leave me here, in this state. I would live at home. I would be able to do the business of the job while still living at home, while living in Parker. I would be able to play at least a decently active role in my kids' lives. I think I would be able to do great things for the State of Colorado, and we're at a place where I think that matters as much as it ever has.

George Brauchler (left) and Ted Nugent as seen on the cover of his 1977 album Cat Scratch Fever. File photos

Despite having high name recognition thanks to his prosecution of James Holmes for the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, Brauchler never managed to get much traction in the governor's race. His highest-profile endorsement came from rocker Ted Nugent, and his chances seemed to ebb with each big-name Republican entry into the contest — among them Colorado treasurer Walker Stapleton, former Congressman Tom Tancredo and Coffman.

The latest move is certainly pragmatic. Brauchler instantly becomes the favorite to succeed Coffman — and the position gives him the opportunity to further build his profile and base in advance of a possible gubernatorial redo down the line.

We've put in a call to Brauchler's campaign in regard to the new developments and will update this post if and when a representative gets back to us. In the meantime, here's Brauchler's statement:

