Pot Taxes Brought $35 Million to Colorado Counties in 2016: Which Got Richest?
Toni Fox makes the first legal recreational marijuana sale in Colorado at 3D Cannabis Center at 8 a.m. January 1, 2014.
Photo by Brandon Marshall
According to data shared by the Colorado Department of Revenue, 29 counties in Colorado generated nearly $35 million in tax revenues during 2016, not counting the nearly $200 million in tax revenue collected by the state itself. The amounts range from just over $70,000 in one mountain county to more than $14 million in the state's most populous metro area.
County tax revenues from marijuana are frequently overlooked when it comes time to analyze the cash windfall that cannabis has brought to Colorado in recent years. But figures originally assembled by the Colorado Springs Gazette demonstrate how substantial they've grown.
Of the $34,988,901 in marijuana tax revenues that wound up in county coffers, the majority can be traced to the top four, all located in the Denver-Boulder area. In fifth place, meanwhile, is El Paso County, which reached this peak despite not allowing recreational marijuana sales; its totals are solely from medical cannabis.
Count down the riches from all 29 counties below.
Number 29: Gilpin County
Recreational: $70,841
Medical: N/A
Total: $70,841
Number 28: Costilla County
Recreational: $82,306
Medical: N/A
Total: $82,306
Number 27: Ouray County
Recreational: $92,178
Medical: N/A
Total: $92,178
Number 26: Grand County
Recreational: $93,863
Medical: N/A
Total: $93,863
Number 25: Park County
Recreational: $97,848
Medical: N/A
$97,848
Photo by Brandon Marshall
Number 24: Conejos County
Recreational: $100,481
Medical: N/A
Total: $100,481
Number 23: Archuleta County
Recreational: $101,395
Medical: N/A
Total: $101,395
Number 22: Chaffee County
Recreational: $103,742
Medical: N/A
Total: $103,742
Number 21: San Miguel County
Recreational: $101,441
Medical: $12,503
Total: $113,944
Number 20: Morgan County
Recreational: $128,682
Medical: N/A
Total: $128,682
Number 19: Gunnison County
Recreational: $163,313
Medical: N/A
Total: $163,313
Number 18: Clear Creek County
Recreational: $192,571
Medical: $28,033
Total: $220,604
Number 17: Pitkin County
Recreational: $263,152
Medical: $33,842
Total: $296,994
Number 16: Routt County
Recreational: $253,181
Medical: $82,351
Total: $335,532
Continue to see the 2016 figures for the top fifteen Colorado counties when measured by marijuana tax revenue.Next Page
