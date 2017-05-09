Pot Taxes Brought $35 Million to Colorado Counties in 2016: Which Got Richest?

Toni Fox makes the first legal recreational marijuana sale in Colorado at 3D Cannabis Center at 8 a.m. January 1, 2014. Photo by Brandon Marshall

According to data shared by the Colorado Department of Revenue, 29 counties in Colorado generated nearly $35 million in tax revenues during 2016, not counting the nearly $200 million in tax revenue collected by the state itself. The amounts range from just over $70,000 in one mountain county to more than $14 million in the state's most populous metro area.

County tax revenues from marijuana are frequently overlooked when it comes time to analyze the cash windfall that cannabis has brought to Colorado in recent years. But figures originally assembled by the Colorado Springs Gazette demonstrate how substantial they've grown.

Of the $34,988,901 in marijuana tax revenues that wound up in county coffers, the majority can be traced to the top four, all located in the Denver-Boulder area. In fifth place, meanwhile, is El Paso County, which reached this peak despite not allowing recreational marijuana sales; its totals are solely from medical cannabis.

Count down the riches from all 29 counties below.

Number 29: Gilpin County

Recreational: $70,841

Medical: N/A

Total: $70,841

Number 28: Costilla County

Recreational: $82,306

Medical: N/A

Total: $82,306

Number 27: Ouray County

Recreational: $92,178

Medical: N/A

Total: $92,178

Number 26: Grand County

Recreational: $93,863

Medical: N/A

Total: $93,863

Number 25: Park County

Recreational: $97,848

Medical: N/A

$97,848

Photo by Brandon Marshall

Number 24: Conejos County

Recreational: $100,481

Medical: N/A

Total: $100,481

Number 23: Archuleta County

Recreational: $101,395

Medical: N/A

Total: $101,395

Number 22: Chaffee County

Recreational: $103,742

Medical: N/A

Total: $103,742

Number 21: San Miguel County

Recreational: $101,441

Medical: $12,503

Total: $113,944

Number 20: Morgan County

Recreational: $128,682

Medical: N/A

Total: $128,682

Number 19: Gunnison County

Recreational: $163,313

Medical: N/A

Total: $163,313

Number 18: Clear Creek County

Recreational: $192,571

Medical: $28,033

Total: $220,604

Number 17: Pitkin County

Recreational: $263,152

Medical: $33,842

Total: $296,994

Number 16: Routt County

Recreational: $253,181

Medical: $82,351

Total: $335,532

Continue to see the 2016 figures for the top fifteen Colorado counties when measured by marijuana tax revenue.