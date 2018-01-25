Patagonia Light Show Blasts Trump Policies on Eve of Outdoor Retailer Show

On the eve of the giant Outdoor Retailer + Snow Show, which gets under way at 9 a.m. today, January 25, and runs through January 28 at the Colorado Convention Center, retail powerhouse Patagonia joined with several advocacy groups to turn the McNichols Building in Civic Center Park and the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Lakewood into canvases of environmental protest by way of light projections that attacked the shrinking of two national monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, by the administration of President Donald Trump.

The timing of the demonstration was apt. After all, Denver wouldn't be hosting the Outdoor Retailer Show, which was previously based in Salt Lake City, if it weren't for dissatisfaction with Utah's public-lands policies. Here's how Amy Roberts, executive director of the Boulder-based Outdoor Industry Association, the title sponsor of the show, explained the situation to us for a February 2017 post.

"The show's been in Utah for a long time," Roberts told us, "and over that period, we've had disagreements with the state's leadership — somewhat with the governor [Gary Herbert], but more with Congressman Rob Bishop — around public policy that's really been focused on federal-land transfer. And right now, the flashpoint is around state takeover — whether the state should take over federal lands and Utah's efforts to get President Trump to issue an executive order rescinding the Bears Ears National Monument," which the Obama administration authorized in 2016.