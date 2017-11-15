RiNo Store Pops Up at the Source, Not Denver Airport

The RiNo Made Pop Up Shop just popped up at the Source, offering a preview of the goods that RiNo residents and businesses will be selling at a permanent RiNo Made shop, slated to open in early 2018 right next to a new RiNo Art District Office in Zeppelin Station.

The temporary shop also offers a good idea of what travelers at Denver International Airport might have seen had the airport accepted the bid of one vendor that had worked with RiNo leaders on a proposal for a space there. But in August, when the airport announced seventeen "exciting new shops and restaurants” with a local emphasis coming to DIA, the list instead included two new convenience stores from Minnesota-based Marshall Retail Group, including a RiNo Market on Concourse C.

Not that Marshall had consulted with the RiNo Art District, an official arts district created a dozen years ago that had taken the RiNo moniker from the River North area that comprises much of the district...and in the process created a nickname that's now firmly attached to this rapidly developing neighborhood.