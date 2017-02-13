Third Skier Death at Breckenridge This Season, Most at Any State Resort

An advanced trail at Breckenridge. Additional images below. YouTube

A thus-far-unidentified 26-year-old man from Mexico died while skiing at Breckenridge on the evening of Friday, February 10. He's the third person to die at Breck since December, which has suffered the lion's share of casualties at Colorado ski resorts this season.

As we've reported, the first skier death of the season took place at Breckenridge on December 19, 2016. The victim was Kevin Pitts, a 48-year-old Longmont resident who worked in marketing for Oracle.

Pitts hit a tree on Breckenridge's Alpine Alley run, not far from Peak 8's Imperial Express SuperChair, shortly after 1 p.m. on the 19th.

Here's an image from Alpine Alley.

Alpine Alley. YouTube

Although he was wearing a helmet, Pitts sustained a fatal blunt-force trauma injury. He was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m. at the Breckenridge Medical Center.

The next tragedy at Breckenridge began unfolding on Thursday, January 12, when Sean Haberthier, a 47-year-old from Denver, was reported missing. The following day, he was found on Lower Boneyard, an expert run at Breck, not far from the Peak 8 lift.

Although Haberthier was alive when he was located, he didn't respond to medical treatment and was pronounced dead later on the morning of January 13. He's said to have suffered a severe skull fracture after crashing into trees. He wasn't wearing a helmet.

Before Haberthier's death was confirmed to media organizations, a friend posted about it on Facebook.

The item begins: "We said goodbye to our friend Sean Haberthier today. Sean was skiing on Thursday and lost control and hit a tree and was killed. We gathered today [January 15] with ski patrol to pay our respects and tell a few stories about Sean."

Included with the post are a number of photos, including one showing a stand of trees from the Lower Boneyard:

Trees on Lower Boneyard. Facebook

The caption on the image reads: "This looks safe enough, right? Wrong."

As for additional deaths at Colorado ski areas this season, only one more has been reported.

On December 29, 2016, San Antonio mom Kelly Huber, age forty, fell to her death from Granby Ranch's Quick Draw Express ski lift.

A subsequent analysis revealed that "issues within the chairlift's electrical drive/control system...contributed to a rare dynamic event" that led to the tragedy, in which Huber's two daughters, ages nine and twelve, were also injured.

A Facebook photo of Kelly Huber. Facebook

Thus far, few details have emerged about the February 10 death.

The Summit Daily reveals that the accident took place on an advanced trail, but doesn't name it. Likewise, no specifics about the circumstances have been released as of yet.

A statement from John Buhler, vice president and chief operating officer at Breck, reads: "Breckenridge Ski Resort, Breckenridge Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends."

We reached out to the ski resort for more information about the latest death and the previous two. After the publication of this post (update), a spokesperson responded by sending the same statement shared above. In response, we asked for a followup interview to discuss general safety at the resort in the context of three fatalities. When and if we receive a response, we'll share it.

