Nobody loves a jack-o-lantern in November.
Nobody loves a jack-o-lantern in November.
Orin Zebest at Flickr

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers

Westword Staff | September 10, 2017 | 7:39am
We know plenty of you haven't called the Mile High City home for long. That's why in October of last year we started our Tips for Transplants series, in which we broke down our best advice for newbies by month (because November in Denver is very different from November in L.A., Californians). Although the advice changed with the months, the comments on our final installment, Ten Tips for September, sound much like the comments made after the first round. Says Bryan: 

More condescending than informative. It gets old apologizing for the nasty natives who have so little to be proud of other than the fact that they were born in Colorado.

Adds James:

They forgot rule # 1:

Avoid the so-called "natives" when at all possible. They're whiny losers in life and are now jealous of out-of-towners' success. If you happen to come across a "native," say, "Look! There's a nickel on the ground." They will turn and run for it and you can make a getaway.

But then there's this from Roy: 

Tips for transplants: GO HOME!

To celebrate the conclusion of our series, we've rounded up our best advice for newcomers below. Thanks for reading. We're glad you're here!

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
JoshuaDavisPhotography at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for September

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Danielle Lirette

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for August

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
summonedbyfells at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for July

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Teague Bohlen

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for June

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Amy Aletheia Cahill at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for May

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Ellen Schauer at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for April

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
lissydjones at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for March

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Annette Wagner at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for February

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Rob! at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for January

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Larry Johnson at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for December

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Tom Pratt at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for November

Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers
Joiseyshowaa at Flickr

Tips for Transplants: Ten Rules for October

What advice would you give a new transplant to Denver?

