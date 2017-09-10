Readers on Tips for Transplants: Twelve Months of Advice for Newcomers

We know plenty of you haven't called the Mile High City home for long. That's why in October of last year we started our Tips for Transplants series, in which we broke down our best advice for newbies by month (because November in Denver is very different from November in L.A., Californians). Although the advice changed with the months, the comments on our final installment, Ten Tips for September, sound much like the comments made after the first round. Says Bryan:

More condescending than informative. It gets old apologizing for the nasty natives who have so little to be proud of other than the fact that they were born in Colorado.

Adds James: