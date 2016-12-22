menu

Why So Many of Colorado's 91,000 New Residents Have Moved to Denver

How Frontier's Denver Disaster Is Causing Issues, Angering Customers Across the US


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Why So Many of Colorado's 91,000 New Residents Have Moved to Denver

Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 5:28 a.m.
By Michael Roberts
Additional photos and more below.
Additional photos and more below.
YouTube file photo
A A

A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Colorado is the seventh-fastest-growing state in the country, having added 91,726 new residents (or almost 10,000 per month) between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, to bring the overall population to 5,540,545. And as evidenced by traffic on I-25 and plenty of other observable factors, many, if not most, of these arrivals have settled into the Denver metro area.

Why the continuing boom? An analysis from WalletHub provides answers.

The site's data shows that Denver is among the ten fastest-growing big cities in the country, with "big" defined as metropolitan areas with a population of more than 300,000. Moreover, Aurora is hot on Denver's heels in the overall rankings, demonstrating that the expansion isn't stopping at the Mile High City's limits.

We've highlighted the top ten cities below — but WalletHub also provided Westword with Denver's results in the fourteen categories used to determine overall scores for the 515 cities analyzed. The groupings include a breakdown of population growth and demonstrate a big decrease in unemployment and the poverty rate over a period that, in most cases, spans from 2009 to 2015.

The photo-illustrated categories are below. Then, on page two of this post, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez drills into the data in a Q&A with Westword that precedes the overall big-city top ten and explanations about methodology. Click to access the original post.

Cheesman Park.
Cheesman Park.
YouTube file photo

Denver Population Growth: 1.89 percent
Rank: 89

Denver Botanic Gardens.
Denver Botanic Gardens.
YouTube file photo

Denver Working-Age Population Growth: 2.13 percent
Rank: 90

Jefferson Park.
Jefferson Park.
YouTube file photo

Denver College-Educated Population Growth: 2.28 percent
Rank: 173

Lower Downtown.
Lower Downtown.
YouTube file photo

Denver Median Household Income Growth: 3.85 percent
Rank: 60

Montbello.
Montbello.
YouTube file photo

Denver Unemployment Rate Decrease: -18.72 percent
Rank: 1

Park Hill.
Park Hill.
YouTube file photo

Denver Poverty Rate Decrease: -2.78 percent
Rank: 37

RiNo.
RiNo.
YouTube file photo

Denver Job Growth: 2.78 percent
Rank: 75

Sloan's Lake.
Sloan's Lake.
YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Ratio of Full-Time to Part-Time Jobs: 3.99 percent
Rank: 183

Southmoor Park.
Southmoor Park.
YouTube file photo

Denver Growth in Regional GDP per Capita: 0.71 percent
Rank: 246

Speer.
Speer.
YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Number of Businesses: 1.12 percent
Rank: 124

Washington Park.
Washington Park.
YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Number of Startups: 4.23 percent
Rank: 284

Confluence Park.
Confluence Park.
YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Venture Capital Investment Amount: 26.5 percent
Rank: 292

East Colfax neighborhood.
East Colfax neighborhood.
YouTube file photo

Denver Median House Price Growth: 4.48 percent
Rank: 41

Civic Center Park.
Civic Center Park.
YouTube file photo

Denver Foreclosure Rate Decrease: -0.34 percent
Rank: 171

Globeville.
Globeville.
YouTube file photo

Overall Score: 52.63

Related Stories

Overall Rank: 56

Overall City Size Rank: 4

Continue for more details about the Denver growth data from WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez and the survey's overall big city rankings.


Michael Roberts
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently oversees Westword's news vertical.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >