Why So Many of Colorado's 91,000 New Residents Have Moved to Denver

Additional photos and more below.

A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Colorado is the seventh-fastest-growing state in the country, having added 91,726 new residents (or almost 10,000 per month) between July 1, 2015, and July 1, 2016, to bring the overall population to 5,540,545. And as evidenced by traffic on I-25 and plenty of other observable factors, many, if not most, of these arrivals have settled into the Denver metro area.

Why the continuing boom? An analysis from WalletHub provides answers.

The site's data shows that Denver is among the ten fastest-growing big cities in the country, with "big" defined as metropolitan areas with a population of more than 300,000. Moreover, Aurora is hot on Denver's heels in the overall rankings, demonstrating that the expansion isn't stopping at the Mile High City's limits.

We've highlighted the top ten cities below — but WalletHub also provided Westword with Denver's results in the fourteen categories used to determine overall scores for the 515 cities analyzed. The groupings include a breakdown of population growth and demonstrate a big decrease in unemployment and the poverty rate over a period that, in most cases, spans from 2009 to 2015.

The photo-illustrated categories are below. Then, on page two of this post, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez drills into the data in a Q&A with Westword that precedes the overall big-city top ten and explanations about methodology. Click to access the original post.

Cheesman Park. YouTube file photo

Denver Population Growth: 1.89 percent

Rank: 89

Denver Botanic Gardens. YouTube file photo

Denver Working-Age Population Growth: 2.13 percent

Rank: 90

Jefferson Park. YouTube file photo

Denver College-Educated Population Growth: 2.28 percent

Rank: 173

Lower Downtown. YouTube file photo

Denver Median Household Income Growth: 3.85 percent

Rank: 60

Montbello. YouTube file photo

Denver Unemployment Rate Decrease: -18.72 percent

Rank: 1

Park Hill. YouTube file photo

Denver Poverty Rate Decrease: -2.78 percent

Rank: 37

RiNo. YouTube file photo

Denver Job Growth: 2.78 percent

Rank: 75

Sloan's Lake. YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Ratio of Full-Time to Part-Time Jobs: 3.99 percent

Rank: 183

Southmoor Park. YouTube file photo

Denver Growth in Regional GDP per Capita: 0.71 percent

Rank: 246

Speer. YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Number of Businesses: 1.12 percent

Rank: 124

Washington Park. YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Number of Startups: 4.23 percent

Rank: 284

Confluence Park. YouTube file photo

Denver Increase in Venture Capital Investment Amount: 26.5 percent

Rank: 292

East Colfax neighborhood. YouTube file photo

Denver Median House Price Growth: 4.48 percent

Rank: 41

Civic Center Park. YouTube file photo

Denver Foreclosure Rate Decrease: -0.34 percent

Rank: 171

Globeville. YouTube file photo

Overall Score: 52.63

Overall Rank: 56

Overall City Size Rank: 4

