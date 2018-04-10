Ad Hominem Brings Lunch and Dinner to the People of the Golden Triangle

Ad Hominem opened over the weekend in the former home of Charcoal at 43 West Ninth Avenue, bringing an eclectic and creative menu to the Golden Triangle.

Executive chef Chris Martinez and chef de cuisine Catie Reese are both Rioja alumni, and their time there shows in certain details, including housemade bread service and attention to plating and ingredients. The menu is small, with only fifteen items — divided between small plates and entrees — on the opening slate, plus a handful of desserts. Inspiration comes from around the globe, with a "dim sum" plate of pork bao buns and smoked sushi rice, a South American cornmeal cake called a cachapa served with chicken, and wakame (a type of seaweed) served with pork belly and a duck egg. The team also takes advantage of the yakitori grill (part of Charcoal's original kitchen) to grill up octopus, chicken wings and other proteins that benefit from time over wood coals.