Reader: Only an Ignorant Texan Would Think Tex-Mex Is Mexican


Black Pearl Goes Dark on South Pearl Street

Friday, August 26, 2016 at 4:36 p.m.
By Westword
Black Pearl closes after more than a decde on South Pearl Street.EXPAND
Black Pearl closes after more than a decde on South Pearl Street.
westword.com
A A

Longtime Platt Park neighborhood gem Black Pearl is now closed at 1529 South Pearl Street. The restaurant's website only displays this message:

After 11 great years, we will be closed for a few weeks, while we revamp the restaurant for our new food & drink gathering spot.

In partnership with friends, neighbors, and our fellow local restaurateur, we have an exciting new concept for our location.

We look forward to our new endeavor and continuing to offer all of our friends a friendly, welcoming home away from home.

We want to thank you for a great ride and will relish the memories of Black Pearl forever!

Black Pearl was known for its front-patio fire pit, oysters on the half shell and extensive wine cellar and was also an incubator for talented chefs over the years, including Sean Hubbard,  Samir Mohammad, Kate Horton, and Mitch Mayers. While there's no word yet on what the new concept will be, Mayers and Black Pearl owner Steve Whited had planned on opening an eatery called Agio at 234 Broadway (originally announced in 2012), so perhaps Agio will land in Platt Park instead.

Remind Me Later >