Black Pearl Goes Dark on South Pearl Street

Black Pearl closes after more than a decde on South Pearl Street.

Longtime Platt Park neighborhood gem Black Pearl is now closed at 1529 South Pearl Street. The restaurant's website only displays this message:

After 11 great years, we will be closed for a few weeks, while we revamp the restaurant for our new food & drink gathering spot.

In partnership with friends, neighbors, and our fellow local restaurateur, we have an exciting new concept for our location.

We look forward to our new endeavor and continuing to offer all of our friends a friendly, welcoming home away from home.

We want to thank you for a great ride and will relish the memories of Black Pearl forever!