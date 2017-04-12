Seven Slightly Offbeat Easter Brunch Options in Denver

Chefs Alex Figura and Spencer White of Dio Mio want to make you an Easter brunch. Holly Hursley

Nearly every restaurant and hotel in town serves up some form of Easter brunch, buffet or dinner, so your choices are only limited by imagination, budget and patience (because jostling with someone else's kid for the last of the eggs Benedict can make for a stressful holiday meal). Here are a few slightly offbeat options in case you want to stray from the standard.

EXPAND Ace offers a little competitive action and some fun bites for Easter. Ace Eat Serve

Ace Eat Serve

501 East 17th Avenue

303-800-7705

The Easter fun kicks off at Ace at 2 p.m. April 16, with a couple of specials on the dessert menu: pineapple wontons served with with pineapple jam, sweet Thai chili, frozen mousse and raspberry consommé; and strawberry matcha shortcake with coconut custard. The kids get their own special treats, too, with PB & J bao buns, some fun dim sum options and shaved ice. Call the restaurant for reservations.

EXPAND Traditional Greek fare will be served for Easter brunch at Axios. Ashling Struve

Axios Estiatorio

3901 Tennyson Street

720-328-2225

Greek and Easter just seem to go together, so it's a good thing that Berkeley Greek eatery Axios is throwing an a la carte Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lots of lamb entrees as well as the restaurant's regular brunch slate. Choose from lamb shoulder, lamb shank, lamb ribs or lamb chops (that's pretty much the whole lamb); see the complete menu on the restaurant's Facebook page. Call ahead or make a reservation online.

EXPAND Do Easter Barricuda-style this year. Mark Antonation

Barricuda's

1076 Ogden Street

303-860-8353

If you plan on being one of the last to leave Barricuda's on Saturday night (or Sunday morning, really, since the joint stays open until 4 a.m.), you'll have only a few short hours to wait for the $15.95 all-you-can-eat Easter brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tack on bottomless mimosas for $12 and you've got a festive springtime celebration.

EXPAND Dio Mio invites you to an Easter brunch pop-up. Danielle Lirette

Dio Mio

3264 Larimer Street

303-562-1965

Dio Mio pasta wizards Spencer White and Alex Figura invite guests for an Easter pop-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for creative fare and bellinis along with DJs and other drink specials. This is a first come/first served brunch, so reservations aren't being accepted, but RSVP online and you'll get two-for-one bellinis once you're seated.

