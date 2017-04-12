Seven Slightly Offbeat Easter Brunch Options in Denver
Chefs Alex Figura and Spencer White of Dio Mio want to make you an Easter brunch.
Holly Hursley
Nearly every restaurant and hotel in town serves up some form of Easter brunch, buffet or dinner, so your choices are only limited by imagination, budget and patience (because jostling with someone else's kid for the last of the eggs Benedict can make for a stressful holiday meal). Here are a few slightly offbeat options in case you want to stray from the standard.
Ace offers a little competitive action and some fun bites for Easter.
Ace Eat Serve
Ace Eat Serve
501 East 17th Avenue
303-800-7705
The Easter fun kicks off at Ace at 2 p.m. April 16, with a couple of specials on the dessert menu: pineapple wontons served with with pineapple jam, sweet Thai chili, frozen mousse and raspberry consommé; and strawberry matcha shortcake with coconut custard. The kids get their own special treats, too, with PB & J bao buns, some fun dim sum options and shaved ice. Call the restaurant for reservations.
Traditional Greek fare will be served for Easter brunch at Axios.
Ashling Struve
Axios Estiatorio
3901 Tennyson Street
720-328-2225
Greek and Easter just seem to go together, so it's a good thing that Berkeley Greek eatery Axios is throwing an a la carte Easter brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lots of lamb entrees as well as the restaurant's regular brunch slate. Choose from lamb shoulder, lamb shank, lamb ribs or lamb chops (that's pretty much the whole lamb); see the complete menu on the restaurant's Facebook page. Call ahead or make a reservation online.
Do Easter Barricuda-style this year.
Mark Antonation
Barricuda's
1076 Ogden Street
303-860-8353
If you plan on being one of the last to leave Barricuda's on Saturday night (or Sunday morning, really, since the joint stays open until 4 a.m.), you'll have only a few short hours to wait for the $15.95 all-you-can-eat Easter brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tack on bottomless mimosas for $12 and you've got a festive springtime celebration.
Dio Mio invites you to an Easter brunch pop-up.
Danielle Lirette
Dio Mio
3264 Larimer Street
303-562-1965
Dio Mio pasta wizards Spencer White and Alex Figura invite guests for an Easter pop-up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for creative fare and bellinis along with DJs and other drink specials. This is a first come/first served brunch, so reservations aren't being accepted, but RSVP online and you'll get two-for-one bellinis once you're seated.
