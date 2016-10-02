Seven Bar and Restaurant Closings in September 2016
Rooster & Moon poured its last latte on September 30.
Lindsey Bartlett
While big-name restaurant openings grabbed most of the attention in September, a number of bars and eateries closed their doors, including a couple of Irish taverns, a neighborhood coffeehouse, and a corner bar on University Boulevard that had stood watch for forty years. There was even one restaurant, the Good Son, that closed during the first week of the month, reopened under new ownership as the Goods, and promptly closed again after a kitchen fire. The Goods is expected to reopen early next week once water-damaged floors are replaced.
Here are seven of the closings in metro Denver over the last month, along with links to the stories we wrote.
There's one less Detroit-style pizza place in town since The Good Son closed.
Danielle Lirette
The Good Son Becomes the Goods Under New Ownership
Pop's Place gave it a good go on Lawrence Street.
Mark Antonation
Pop's Place Closes at 21st and Lawrence Streets
Rooster & Moon was known as a second work space for many in the Golden Triangle, but it's now closed.
Westword
Rooster & Moon Is Closing After Eight Years in the Golden Triangle
The Celtic Tavern: gone but not forgotten.
Westword
Celtic Tavern and Delaney's to Call It Quits This Weekend
The Campus Lounge shuttered after forty years in business.
Mark Antonation
Campus Lounge Will Close on September 25, Reopen With New Owner
The Goods closed due to a kitchen fire but is expected to reopen next week.
Mark Antonation
The Goods Closes Temporarily Due to Kitchen Fire
Conor O'Neill's was forced out by construction and increased rent.
Britt Chester
What's Happening to Our Irish Pubs? Conor O'Neill's the Latest to Shutter
