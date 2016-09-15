menu

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Smoked Colorado Lamb From Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

Nine Winning Deals Celebrating the Denver Broncos' Season Opener


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Dishes of DISH 2016: Smoked Colorado Lamb From Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Westword
Roamig Buffalo's smoked Colorado lamb sliders.EXPAND
Roamig Buffalo's smoked Colorado lamb sliders.
Courtesy of Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que
A A

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes. And we'll have a separate section just for barbecue, including something savory from Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que.

Related Stories

The idea of Colorado barbecue is important to Coy and Rachael Webb, who have been serving smoked lamb and bison (among other tasty meats) since opening their barbecue joint at 2387 South Downing Street in early 2015. To continue that tradition, they'll be smoking a whole Colorado lamb for DISH and will also serve housemade Pueblo Dynamite chile pickles (which you can purchase by the jar at the Webbs' City & Country Deli & Sausage Co. two doors down).

Through 11:59 p.m. on September 16, you can grab general admission DISH tickets for $20 each if you use the code EATLOCAL (click "Buy Offer"). That ticket will get you these smoky samples plus unlimited food from all the other vendors, beverage and liquor sampling, and live entertainment from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. For general admission tickets: General admission DISH tickets through AXS

We've got an even better deal on VIP tickets: Using the EATLOCAL code, they're just $40 each and include early access to the event at 11 a.m.; unlimited food, beverage and liquor sampling, and access to a VIP area featuring an open bar provided by Stella Artois and live entertainment. For VIP tickets: go to VIP DISH tickets through AXS. 

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que
More Info
More Info

2387 S. Downing St.
Denver, CO 80210

303-722-2226

www.roamingbuffalobbq.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >