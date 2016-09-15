The Dishes of DISH 2016: Smoked Colorado Lamb From Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

EXPAND Roamig Buffalo's smoked Colorado lamb sliders. Courtesy of Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

On Sunday, September 25, Westword's DISH, our annual celebration of the Denver dining scene, returns for its 22nd year. The festival of food will take over Sculpture Park at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, where dozens of local restaurants will offer samples of their best dishes. And we'll have a separate section just for barbecue, including something savory from Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que.

The idea of Colorado barbecue is important to Coy and Rachael Webb, who have been serving smoked lamb and bison (among other tasty meats) since opening their barbecue joint at 2387 South Downing Street in early 2015. To continue that tradition, they'll be smoking a whole Colorado lamb for DISH and will also serve housemade Pueblo Dynamite chile pickles (which you can purchase by the jar at the Webbs' City & Country Deli & Sausage Co. two doors down).

