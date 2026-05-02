May the Fourth Be With You: Star Wars Day Events Around Denver

It comes around every year: Star Wars Day, otherwise known as (and also totally due to the Dad-joke pun) May the Fourth Be With You Day.

While it’s certainly true that Star Wars, as a phenomenon, isn’t the exclusive bailiwick of Dads in general, it’s arguably still the Hutts-share of the fan population. Whether or not that’s true — specifically, whether or not this particular holiday will die off with the GenX folks that remember standing in lines back in 1977, 1980, and 1983 — will be a story told some decades in the future.

For now, we’re celebrating one of the great American obsessions, a story from long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away. And make a note, young Jedi: some of the celebrating for May the 4th will happen in the days leading up to May 4…because sometimes celebrating on a Monday is as problematic as serving a droid in a Mos Eisley cantina.

So how do we celebrate, here in Denver? In ways as numerous as the odds of successfully navigating an asteroid field in a heavily modified YT-1300 light freighter: 3720 to 1. But that’s too many to even try to list, so in the interests of doing or doing not, here are just a few of our favorites.

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Star Wars Celebration!

Saturday, May 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

Edgewater Library, 1800 Harlan Street, Edgewater

Members of the fabled 501st Legion will be at the Edgewater Library’s Star Wars Celebration on Saturday, keeping an eye on things and making sure all is in order through looming poses and photo-ops. And really, a public library is always the perfect place for kids to go and discover distant galaxies pretty much every day of the year, but there’s only one day when they’re specifically invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars character, enjoy treats and crafts, and generally have plenty of galactic fun. This is it, nerf-herders.

A Star Wars-themed brew. Fiction Beer Company

Star Wars Day at Fiction Beer Company

Saturday, May 2, 2 p.m., through Sunday, May 3, midnight

Fiction Beer Company, 7101 East Colfax Avenue

Fiction Beer Company celebrates May the Fourth early this year…while at the same time letting the Dark Side take over. The house brew for a Star Wars celebration circa 2026 comes with a dark twist: a new black IPA called Maltering the Deal. Fiction Beer Company also will be releasing limited edition glassware featuring the Cantina band, Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes, which will go on sale at noon Saturday while supplies last. Come early to make sure you snag(letooth) one. Add to that flash-tattoos from Silverback Studios and snacks from Sam’s Crumb Cart, and you’ve got yourself a lively hive of friendly scum and party-style villainy. Costumes encouraged!

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May the Fourth Be with You 5K!

Sunday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Frolic Brewing, 12910 Zuni Street, Westminster

If you’re up for a good old-fashioned podrace…well, you’re out of luck. But if it’s a footrace? Got you covered, Sebulba. The Star Wars-themed 5K begins and ends at Frolic Brewing Company with a free local craft brew waiting for you at the finish line. You might not be able to finish the race in under 12 parsecs, and you might not even measure chronologic time by distance, but hell: free beer. It’ll get you there, old man. And bonus: wear your favorite Jedi or dark-side attire for a chance to win extra beer and prizes during the post-race festivities all day Sunday.

May the Fourth be With You…a Day Early

Sunday, May 3, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Golden Library, 1019 10th Street, Golden

Leave it to librarians to make sure the name of the event is absolutely clear and accessible to all, right? One can just imagine the conversation: “But we can’t have a May the Fourth party on May 3,” says one librarian. “Why not?” responds another. “It’s…inaccurate,” the first says. “But no kids can come on Monday,” says the second. “It’s a school day.” And the first says, “Well, I won’t be party to inaccurate event planning, Judy.” And so the matter is resolved: the Golden Library and its staff will make it clear right in the title as to when, exactly, they will provide a galaxy full of themed activities and fun. “In your favorite costume arrive,” say the librarians, “and a great time you will have!” Librarians do the best Yoda impressions. Facts.

The Empire is recruiting potential Stormtroopers younger and younger every year. YouTube

Star Wars Day at Denver International Airport

Monday, May 4, 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.

8500 Pena Boulevard

It’s one of the stranger events that has been happening for several years now at the Denver International Airport, in the Great Hall near domestic arrivals and also at the center of each of the three concourses. At those locations, all Denverites are invited to “join fan-favorites” who will be “showing off their iconic movie attire,” according to a DIA press release. Which is why this is such an odd event: of the four airport locations, only one is accessible to non-travelers. On each of the three concourses, there will just be the usual crowds of people who are specifically not there to celebrate, but rather to just get to their gate. At least the airline employees will have fun saying things like “We have altered your travel plans with a slight delay on the tarmac. Pray we do not alter them further.” Note the three-hour break mid-day, for a BYOBM (Bring Your Own Blue Milk) lunch.

May the Art Be with You

Monday, May 4, 5 to 9 p.m.

Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway

Spectra Art Space brings back its popular pop-up installation to celebrate Star Wars. Attendees will get admission to the current immersive Spookadelia: Unspoken, complimentary beverages from Ratio Beerworks, the opportunity to meet outta-this-world artist Ashley Raine, a costume contest, and even “astro-dice” readings. While it may be true that hokey religions might never replace a good blaster at your side, art just might be the force that surrounds us, penetrates us, and binds this big ol’ goofy galaxy together.

May the 4th Be with You Paint and Sip

Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.

Painting with a Twist, 7134 West Alaska Drive, Lakewood

Join Jedi Paint-Master Brian in a Classpop event to create your own Star Wars landscape. All supplies are provided for the $38 admission cost — all you need to bring is your love for Star Wars and your inner Bob-Rossian padawan. It’s geekery plus art and wine, and you get to create something to put on your wall other than that carbonite-frozen smuggler.