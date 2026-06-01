Denver residents, your June horoscopes are here

As June settles into Denver, the city starts moving a little faster. Rooftops stay crowded later, weekend plans fill up quickly, and the energy feels lighter. It’s like everybody’s finally coming back outside after being cooped up for too long. You can feel it everywhere, from late afternoons in City Park to busy nights along South Broadway and the constant movement of people trying to soak up every bit of summer before the next afternoon rainstorm rolls through. And there are plenty of things to do!

With the sun moving through Gemini for most of the month, June carries a mentally active, social and fast-paced energy that encourages curiosity, communication, spontaneity, and exploration. The new moon in Gemini on June 15 asks you to reflect on the direction your life is moving in and set clearer intentions around the connections, conversations, and opportunities you truly want to cultivate moving forward.

Overall, June feels like movement after stagnation. Some signs are stepping outside their comfort zones, while others are finally slowing down long enough to hear themselves think again. Whether it’s reconnecting with people, exploring new environments, attending local events, or simply becoming more intentional with your energy, June is asking you to actively participate in the life you say you want.

Here’s what June has in store for your sign.

GET MORE COVERAGE LIKE THIS Sign up for the Arts & Culture newsletter to get the latest stories delivered to your inbox

Email *

SIGN UP Thanks for Joining! Here is another newsletter you might like: Things to Do

NO THANKS THANK YOU! You're all set.

CLOSE

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Theme: Growth through introspection and intentional connection

Gemini, communication is usually one of your strongest qualities, but with the Sun moving through your sign and Mercury influencing your mental space so heavily this month, communication may feel a little inconsistent. You may find yourself pulling back from others while trying to reconnect with yourself and figure out what direction your life is truly moving in. It’s like you’re standing in between who you used to be and who you’re becoming.

The New Moon in Gemini encourages deep reflection surrounding your relationships, goals, and the type of life you truly want to cultivate moving forward. Because of that, you may feel more withdrawn or selective with your energy at times. However, the universe is also asking you not to isolate yourself completely. You can focus on yourself without disappearing from the world around you.

advertisement advertisement

This month is about balance. Balance between solitude and connection. Between introspection and experience. Between planning your future and actually living in the present moment. Consider getting outside more this month—attend a summer festival, catch a concert at Civic Center Park, or explore First Friday on Santa Fe. The connections, conversations, and experiences you’re seeking won’t find you if you continue hiding in the shadows. June is asking you to be seen.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Theme: Vulnerability, boundaries, and emotional reciprocity

Cancer, this month is asking you to let your guard down a little while still maintaining healthy boundaries, especially when it comes to communication and emotional connections. With the Sun eventually moving into your sign later in the month, emotions rise closer to the surface, making it harder to ignore what you truly need from the people around you.

advertisement

Lately, you may have been feeling drained from overgiving or constantly extending yourself to others without receiving the same care in return. Because of that, you could find yourself becoming more withdrawn or protective of your energy throughout June. However, the New Moon energy this month is encouraging reflection around your emotional needs and the way you communicate them. People cannot fully support you if you keep expecting them to read between the lines.

You’re being encouraged to speak up clearly about your boundaries, your expectations, and what makes you feel emotionally safe and supported. The more open and honest you are, the easier it becomes for others to meet you halfway. You may even notice improvements in work relationships and personal connections simply because communication becomes more transparent.

This month also encourages you to reconnect with yourself outside of responsibility and emotional labor. Consider taking a peaceful evening walk through City Park Jazz, spending time near the water at Berkeley Lake Park, or attending one of the outdoor summer markets popping up around Denver. June reminds you that vulnerability and softness are not weaknesses, but bridges to deeper connection.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

advertisement advertisement

Theme: Protecting your peace and choosing alignment

Leo, this month you may find yourself choosing more silence, solitude, and distance from situations that no longer contribute to your peace. With the Sun, your ruling planet, moving through Gemini for most of June, there’s a strong focus on communication, social dynamics, and the energy you exchange with others. However, instead of feeling eager to engage, you may feel more selective about who actually deserves access to you.

Conflicts, misunderstandings, or emotionally draining conversations may push you to take a step back rather than continue defending yourself or forcing mutual understanding where it simply cannot be reached. Truthfully, some situations are no longer aligned with the direction you’re trying to move in, and you’re beginning to recognize that protecting your peace is more important than winning every battle.

Although there may still be people or connections you’re not fully ready to release, silence and introspection seem to be bringing you more clarity than constant interaction right now.

advertisement

This month encourages you to reconnect with yourself outside of outside opinions and expectations. Consider taking solo time at Jazz in the Park, catching an evening movie at Red Rocks, or spending time wandering through the Denver Art Museum on a quieter weekday afternoon. June is teaching you that peace, mutual understanding, and emotional reciprocity are no longer negotiable for you.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Theme: Outgrowing surface-level connections

Virgo, for the month of June, you seem completely fed up with one-sided conversations, emotionally draining dynamics, and connections that lack the depth you truly crave. Anything that feels surface-level, inconsistent, or emotionally unsatisfying is becoming harder for you to tolerate, and instead of forcing yourself to engage, you’re choosing distance and discernment.

advertisement advertisement

With the Sun moving through Gemini and Mercury heavily influencing communication this month, you may feel more misunderstood than usual. Not because you’re unable to communicate, but because it may seem like no matter how clearly you explain yourself, people still aren’t fully grasping what you mean. You may even catch yourself overexplaining, repeating yourself, or internally wondering if you and the people around you are even speaking the same language.

However, instead of allowing this to frustrate you, June is teaching you patience, emotional regulation, and discernment. You’re learning when to speak up, when to conserve your energy, and when it’s better to simply let certain things be.

There’s also a deeper season of clarity unfolding for you. You’re beginning to outgrow cycles, environments, and even relationships that made you dim your light or settle for less than what you truly desire emotionally. Depth, authenticity, and reciprocity matter to you now more than ever.

Consider reconnecting with yourself this month through quieter experiences such as browsing bookstores along South Broadway or spending time journaling at a café in Capitol Hill. Be open to attending a poetry night or open mic around Five Points. June is helping you release what no longer aligns so you can make room for connections that actually nourish you.

advertisement

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Theme: Restoring balance and protecting your energy

Libra, throughout the month of June, you may find yourself struggling with the very thing you naturally embody — balance. Emotional balance, mental clarity, and harmony within your relationships may feel harder to maintain than usual. With the Sun moving through Gemini and activating your mental space so heavily, overthinking and emotional overwhelm may become difficult to avoid, especially when it comes to connections and understanding other people’s perspectives.

You may feel pulled in multiple directions this month, with different people wanting your time, attention, energy, and emotional support all at once. However, June is asking you to pause and truly ask yourself where your energy actually needs to go. Just because people are requesting access to you does not mean everyone deserves it.

advertisement advertisement

You’ve been overextending yourself trying to maintain balance for everyone else, but other people’s imbalance is not your responsibility to carry.

This month encourages you to retreat a bit, recharge, and focus on nurturing yourself instead of constantly juggling everyone else’s needs. Consider slowing things down with a solo afternoon at Cheesman Park, an evening yoga class in Wash Park, or a quiet coffee run before wandering through the local shops on Tennyson Street. June is reminding you that balance starts with taking care of yourself first, not last.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Theme: Retreat, transformation, and emotional recalibration

advertisement

Scorpio, for the month of June, you may find it difficult to show up for others in the way that you normally do. It’s not that you no longer care about your relationships or connections — it’s that you’re emotionally and mentally exhausted from constantly overextending yourself.

Truthfully, you don’t necessarily want to retreat, but your spirit is craving solitude right now. You need time to reconnect with yourself, reorganize your thoughts, and restore your emotional balance. You may even feel like you’re missing out on opportunities, conversations, or moments of connection while pulling back, but this temporary retreat is necessary because something deeper within you needs your attention first.

There’s also a major transformation happening surrounding your emotional and mental well-being, as well as the future you envision for yourself. You’re beginning to recognize that constantly pouring into everyone else while neglecting yourself is no longer sustainable.

At the same time, June encourages you to become more open and vulnerable with the people you truly trust instead of carrying everything alone. Consider resetting your energy with a quiet morning at City Park, a solo visit to the Denver Art Museum, or even a restorative sound bath or meditation class somewhere along South Broadway. June is less about disappearing and more about returning to yourself so you can move forward from a healthier, more aligned place.

advertisement advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Theme: Difficult endings and realignment

Sagittarius, out of all the mutable signs, June may feel especially emotionally intense for you. With the Sun moving through Gemini, your opposite sign, relationship dynamics, communication, and emotional reciprocity are being heavily highlighted. Conversations that have been avoided may finally come to the surface, and for some of you, conflicts or misunderstandings could lead to certain endings or necessary distance within connections.

As difficult as this may feel, what you’re truly moving toward is freedom, alignment, and peace.

advertisement

Although some endings may not necessarily be what you wanted, they are creating space for more intentional and authentic connections to enter your life. You’re being guided toward people and environments that allow you to feel more like yourself—less judged, less restricted, and more emotionally understood.

There’s also recognition surrounding you this month. Some of you may reconnect with people through work, creative spaces, or community environments, while others may finally feel acknowledged in ways you previously felt overlooked.

Consider getting back outside and reconnecting with life through Denver Pride events, live music at Levitt Pavilion, or a weekend afternoon exploring the energy around South Broadway. June may feel emotionally heavy at times, but it’s ultimately redirecting you toward the kind of freedom and fulfillment you’ve been craving.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

advertisement advertisement

Theme: Meaningful connection and aligned community

Capricorn, out of all the signs, you seem to be craving genuine collaboration, communication, and deeper connections the most during the month of June. With the Sun moving through Gemini and highlighting your daily interactions and routines, you’re beginning to realize that success and stability mean very little if you have no one meaningful to share them with.

You’re growing tired of surface-level conversations, temporary connections, and interactions that lack depth or intention. Truthfully, you’re seeking people who align with your long-term goals, your values, and the vision you have for your future. Although this may feel unfamiliar or even emotionally burdensome at times, especially with the personal changes currently unfolding in your life, you’re being encouraged not to isolate yourself while navigating them.

Capricorn, people often perceive you as stoic, overly serious, or entirely focused on money and work. While ambition and stability are still very important to you, June reveals something deeper — you’re craving emotional understanding and a sense of community with people who truly see you beyond what you provide or accomplish.

advertisement

Consider stepping outside your comfort zone this month by attending a networking mixer downtown, a creative workshop in Five Points, or even one of the outdoor concert series happening throughout Denver this summer. The connections you’re seeking are much more aligned with you than you realize, but June is asking you to stop hiding behind independence long enough to actually let people in.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Theme: Vulnerability, perspective, and letting people in

Aquarius, although people often label you as difficult, detached, or overly independent, June is actually challenging you to find balance between healthy boundaries and unrealistic expectations within your relationships and communication. With the Sun moving through fellow air sign Gemini for most of the month, there’s a strong focus on connection, perspective, and emotional openness, even if that feels uncomfortable for you at times.

advertisement advertisement

Truthfully, when you don’t feel recognized, appreciated, or emotionally understood, your natural instinct is often to retreat or emotionally detach. However, this month is asking you to approach things differently. As a fixed sign, you can sometimes become rigid in your thinking or fall into a “my way or the highway” mindset without fully realizing it. June encourages you to become more receptive to other people’s perspectives and to stop assuming vulnerability automatically leads to disappointment.

Your independence is one of your strengths, but hyper-independence has also become a protective mechanism that may be keeping a deeper connection at a distance.

This month encourages you to let people into your world a little more. Consider attending a summer rooftop gathering downtown, a community event at Denver Central Market, or catching live music with friends at Levitt Pavilion. The connections that are trying to enter your life now have the potential to create meaningful long-term transformation, but only if you allow yourself to receive them.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

advertisement

Theme: Emotional discernment and intentional connection

Pisces, out of all the water signs, you seem to be craving emotional connection the most this month, but things may not be unfolding exactly the way you hoped they would. With the sun moving through Gemini and activating communication and emotional reflection, June is asking you to become more intentional and discerning about the people, environments, and situations you allow close to you.

Like the other water signs, you’ve been overextending yourself emotionally, often pouring into others without receiving the same consistency or care in return. Because of that, this month encourages you to slow down and approach connections with more caution and awareness. Observe before you absorb. Not every environment deserves access to your energy, and not every emotional high leads to long-term fulfillment.

You’re naturally empathetic and emotionally intuitive, but June asks you to pause and truly reflect on what brings you genuine emotional satisfaction versus temporary comfort. Just because something feels good in the moment does not mean it is sustainable or aligned for you long-term.

advertisement advertisement

Go where you feel welcomed, understood, and emotionally safe. Consider spending time in calming environments this month — whether that’s a quiet afternoon near Wash Park, attending an outdoor yoga session, exploring local art markets, or simply reconnecting with yourself somewhere peaceful in the city. June is teaching you that emotional fulfillment requires discernment just as much as vulnerability.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Theme: Patience, adaptability, and emotional clarity

Aries, the month of June is asking you to practice patience — not only with other people, but with yourself as well. With Gemini season heavily influencing communication and mental energy this month, conversations may feel more complicated than usual. You could struggle to fully express what you’re feeling or create mutual understanding within your relationships, which may lead to frustration, misunderstandings, or emotional tension with people you genuinely care about.

advertisement

The new moon in Gemini early in the month encourages reflection surrounding communication patterns, but by mid-to-late month, things begin to feel lighter. Conversations flow more naturally, your thoughts become clearer, and you’ll feel more confident expressing yourself without as much internal conflict.

Anything that feels unstable, delayed, or emotionally stagnant during the first few weeks of June is not meant to last forever. You’re simply being asked to slow down and adapt to the shifting energy around you instead of trying to force immediate resolution.

This month is also encouraging you to reconnect with yourself and nature in grounding ways. Consider taking an early morning hike at Red Rocks, spending time near the water at Wash Park, or stepping away from the noise with a solo coffee run before wandering through the Highlands. June reminds you that clarity often arrives once you stop forcing things to make sense all at once.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

advertisement advertisement

Theme: Breaking free from stagnation and rebuilding stability

Taurus, out of all the signs, June may feel the most emotionally and mentally challenging for you because you are being pushed out of complacency and comfort in ways you did not expect. With so much Gemini energy influencing communication, perspective, and emotional awareness this month, sudden shifts within your relationships, routines, and personal foundations may feel unavoidable. Anything that has kept you stagnant, emotionally disconnected, or out of alignment is beginning to crack beneath the surface.

Although these changes may initially feel shocking or destabilizing, they are ultimately guiding you toward something more peaceful, more authentic, and more aligned with who you truly are becoming. Some relationships, conversations, or emotional attachments may no longer feel sustainable, especially if they’ve been rooted in routine rather than genuine fulfillment.

The New Moon in Gemini encourages you to reflect on your values, emotional security, and the type of life you actually want to build moving forward. While confusion or emotional conflict may linger throughout much of June, clarity and forward movement begin arriving closer to July.

This month may feel uncomfortable because you are being recalibrated emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, but this transformation is creating a stronger and more stable foundation for your future. You’re not losing yourself; you’re becoming more yourself.

Consider grounding yourself through slower moments this month by walking through the Denver Botanic Gardens, taking your shoes off and putting your feet in the grass at City Park, or escaping the noise for a quiet afternoon exploring local shops and cafés in Cherry Creek. June may shake things up, but it’s ultimately leading you somewhere calmer, softer, and more aligned.