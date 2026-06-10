Cafe artiste: Granddaughter of famous mathematician opens creative cafe

When Kachine Blackwell started creating her Jefferson Park art cafe, Good Practice, it was a 180-degree turn from what she — and her grandfather — had worked for.

“My grandfather was David Blackwell,” she says. “They call him the Father of Game Theory and AI. So much so that NVIDIA named its most recent chip after him. Good Practice is being built to combat the effects of the very technology that my grandfather created with his research.”

And it wasn’t just Kachine Blackwell’s grandfather pushing that technology. She earned a JD-MBA from Northwestern University, thinking she’d go into corporate law. But she ended up instead in the aerospace industry, fundraising for space missions before realizing that what she really loved was her work teaching pre-school, which was what her bachelor’s degree had trained her for. “I think everyone should teach pre-school at some point in their lives,” she says, and smiles. “I feel like I can do anything now, with no resources!”

According to Blackwell, Good Practice is essentially an art cafe, a community space where people can come and make art. “Instead of ordering food, you can order art experiences. Sit down, browse the menu, pick your medium and create. Watercoloring, charcoal, oil pastels, collage or even friendship bracelets,” she lists. Those activities are each $25 and include all the materials needed.

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But if you just want a place to sit and knit, for example, someplace to create in good company while being made comfortable with drinks and snacks? That’s $15. “We also sell art supplies and have workshops and classes that are primarily visual art-focused, but will also include writing workshops,” Blackwell says. “We’re pretty open. Someone came in yesterday and asked if we could host a comedy show. Comedy is art, right?”

The Good Practice website explains that its goal is to create an open, welcoming space, a “studio for people who want to make things without pressure or pretense. Mistakes are encouraged. There’s no pressure to produce a finished product. Just materials, inspiration, snacks and a box to hide your phone.”

Blackwell in her artistic element. Courtesy of Good Practice

It’s by design that Good Practice set up shop on West 25th Avenue off Federal Boulevard. “I wanted a spot that the City of Denver had recently renovated,” laughs Blackstone, “so I wouldn’t have to worry about them shutting down the street. But mainly, I was looking for a neighborhood that was lacking in creative opportunities and community spaces, and was around other small businesses. I wanted to be part of a community in order to contribute more effectively to it, you know?”

Community is especially important to Blackwell because she wants to put down roots here in Denver. Originally from Germany, she spent time in Berkeley, Silicon Valley, Arizona, Chicago, New York and more spots. “I’ve moved a lot,” she admits, adding she’s only been in Denver since October 2025. “Opening a business is a good way to ensure that I’m not moving again. It’s also a great way to make friends. Everyone should open a small business when they move. I’ve met so many wonderful people.”

Good Practice opened its doors in April, and over 200 people came to the grand-opening event. “It was really overwhelming,” Blackwell says. “A lot of neighborhood folks, but also a lot of local artists who’d heard about us through word of mouth or on Instagram. It made my heart sing. The community is really excited.”

Good Practice, 2931 W. 25th Ave., is open most Wednesdays through Sundays; learn more at goodpractice.co.