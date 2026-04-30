Mindful Motion: This Lakewood Studio Is Reinventing Indoor Cycling

Ritual sets itself apart through music and the way its coaches communicate.

In an unassuming Lakewood strip mall just off Route 6, Ritual is redefining indoor cycling — which, according to co-founder Alison Brien, has spun a bit out of control. She explains that because the fitness category is not regulated like others, such as Pilates and yoga, programs vary drastically between studios.

Some classes demand wild upper body movements and sprints out of the saddle for long periods of time, things that Brien says increase the risk of injury. Combined with an endless stream of electronic beats, “You’re just in this sensory overload state.”

Brien (left) and Prince co-founded Ritual in January 2025. Ritual

These were the kind of experiences that Brien encountered when she first moved to the foothills four years ago. In her opinion, nothing compared to the mind-body approach of Recess. At this cycling studio in Wilmington, North Carolina, founder and One Tree Hill actress Bevin Prince trained her to become a coach.

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“It was transformative,” says Brien, a former college track athlete who discovered cycling after a serious shin fracture. “Even to this day, I have knee issues from running track, and I really can’t run, which is so sad — but I can bike for days.”

Though she also enjoys mountain biking, Brien is currently more focused on indoor rides and building her business, which she co-founded with Prince in January of last year after testing several local studios. “You just don’t know what you’re going to get. Because of that, [cycling has] gotten really intimidating.”

I’ll admit I was feeling a bit on edge before my first class at Ritual, nervous that it would be too intense or that my rookie stats would be on public display (yes, other studios do that). But upon entering the earth-toned lobby, filled with the sweet aroma of palo santo, my worries faded.

“We try so hard, from the minute you walk in, to calm you with scent and space,” says Brien. She gave me a quick tour, pointing out lockers, a refillable water station, two bathrooms and a single private shower. Most classes start well before or after standard office hours, so members make do with the limited freshening-up facilities.

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Lit with candles and a few studio lights, the dim workout space features 36 high-end stationary bikes. For a clear view of Brien and to follow the lead of those in front of me, I selected one along the elevated back row, snapping onto the pedals with my clip-in cycling shoes. Ritual includes a pair with each reservation.

Throughout the 45-minute class, Brien instructed movements from the front of the room, reminding myself and other riders to continually check in with themselves. “Big breath in. Maybe close your eyes. Tell yourself you got this,” she guided.

Bikes are stationed in three rows, with a few set to the side of instructors. Abigail Bliss

“The way we speak is a little bit more open and less demanding,” explains Brien, adding that Ritual coaches encourage “a yogic mindset, versus yelling at you the whole time to go faster or harder.”

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Though if breaking a sweat is your desired outcome, it’s easy to do so by cranking up the tension and pace. However, all abilities are accommodated. For example, rather than dictating a specific number of turns to the bike’s resistance knob, Brien and other instructors describe a feeling. “That’s our goal: to bring you back to yourself.”

Additionally, Ritual avoids the usual synth soundtrack. Playlists range from Taylor Swift every Tuesday evening to classic rock, pop punk and this year’s Red Rocks line-up. “All of our classes are rhythm-based because we don’t have metrics, so we’re using music to program the cadence,” explains Brien.

Most who attend Ritual classes are members. Ritual

The studio offers three types of classes. Its signature, called “the ride,” involves a limited (and optional) amount of upper body choreography, such as simple arm exercises with three-pound dumbbells and push-ups off the bar in time with the music.

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There’s also “the ride and the mat,” a full-body workout that incorporates 25 minutes of cycling and 25 minutes of strength training using Pilates equipment and other tools.

For beginners and those accustomed to outdoor rides, Brien recommends the no-frills “alchemy” cycling class. “It’s just learning your body, learning the beat and resistance building. So it’s like pushes, sprints, hills — more lower body focus.”

Classes are available daily and several end with a pop-up from Marty’s Matcha, a brand owned by member experience manager Sarah Jayne Boothe. “It’s become such a community thing. Everyone hangs out after class, drinks their matcha. It’s just using the lobby to its fullest,” comments Brien.

Brien leads classes alongside seven other instructors. Ritual

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From an internal perspective, too, Ritual aims to break the status quo. Unlike most studios that charge instructors to learn their non-transferable coaching method, Ritual pays its staff for time spent training.

“We take a radical stance that we’re going to pay our people, and pay them really well,” says Brien, adding that Ritual coaches make around 25 percent above the industry average. “Most of our money goes back to our people.”

All the while, Brien continues to work her full-time remote job in the tech industry. But she hopes that Ritual will keep gaining momentum. Memberships start at $150 per month, and right now, first-time riders can claim three classes for $33.

Ritual Indoor Cycling is located at 9124 West Sixth Avenue Frontage Road, Lakewood. Learn more on its website, ritualindoorcycling.com.